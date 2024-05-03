IRS Guidance On Electric Drive Incentives Will Provide Clarity For The Stakeholders Throughout The Value Chain

WASHINGTON — Following the IRS release of guidance on Section 30D and 25E incentives, Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) President Genevieve Cullen said, “The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) shares the Administration’s vision for an electrified fleet, and our members are working to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen the supply chains essential to meeting the nation’s climate, energy and economic security goals.”

Cullen continued, “We appreciate the Administration’s efforts to accelerate the transition to e-mobility, including the guidance released today, which will provide clarity for the stakeholders throughout the electric drive value chain who are innovating and investing in an electrified future. The incentives in the IRA, including the 30D and 25E vehicle credits, are essential to building US leadership and expanding consumers’ access to electric transportation. Today’s guidance is an important step forward in achieving those aims.”

News item from Christine Spann, EDTA.

