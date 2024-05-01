Why Tesla Going “Hardcore” Might Be A Good Thing

This article describes my personal experience with the huge companies of IBM and Lucent that went soft and the current events at Tesla.

With all the focus these days on the “Magnificent 7,” it is easy to forget the lessons of history. Small and mid-cap stocks have historically outperformed large-cap stocks over the long term. During this recent fascination with fewer and fewer large-cap stocks, I think many investors don’t know the story of the Nifty Fifty. This list of stocks was never explicitly defined, but it described the prevailing “wisdom” on Wall Street in the 1960s and 1970s that a small group of companies, each a leader in its respective field, was a “one-decision stock.” That means you can just buy and hold and don’t really need to monitor the investment. I started investing in the early 1980s and this group of stocks significantly underperformed the market over the next 25 years. So, what happens to these leaders? In a word, they go soft. I’ve been on the inside of two very large companies that lost their way and I’ll describe what I saw.

International Business Machines (IBM) was dominant in the early 1980s. A common saying of the time was “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM.” That was for two reasons. 1) their products were good and supported for a long period of time. 2) If you bought the competition, IBM had a habit of calling your boss and telling them you made a mistake. When I joined in 1984, I saw a company that was afraid of its own shadow. They were investigated from 1969 till 1982 by the US Department of Justice for violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act, and I saw the results of this investigation took away their will to aggressively compete. They also were famous for never having had a layoff. What I saw was people taking advantage of this policy to do what is today called “quiet quitting,” or doing the least amount of work at your job to avoid getting fired. What I’ve seen is when some people (including me) see someone doing about 20% of the work of everyone else and getting away with it, they wonder why they are working so hard. In the 40 years since 1984, during the huge tech boom, IBM’s annual revenue grew from $46 billion to $62 billion (not adjusted for inflation). If revenue would have just kept up with inflation, it would be $141 billion today. Lucent Technologies was a spinoff of AT&T, and when I joined the company in 1998, it was known as the company that never missed its earnings estimates. Lucent used its high stock valuation to buy many startup companies in networking, and those hard-driving startups didn’t like the slow-moving culture of Lucent, so the best talent all moved on. That left Lucent with a wide variety of products that it didn’t have the talent to refresh. Lucent owned the famous Bell Labs that invented the transistor, but I noticed it had become a marketing driven company instead of the engineering powerhouse that made it great. As the company fell apart, it was very compassionate to the executives and employees alike, giving everyone that was laid off overly generous packages for leaving. But this just accelerated the downward spiral.

You may find it interesting that of the Dow 30 stocks, all except Proctor & Gamble were added after 1975. So, bringing this back to Tesla, this is what I think Elon is trying to avoid, the tendency of every company that is successful to become soft and rest on its laurels and wait for some smaller, hungrier company to disrupt it.

I think these radical changes will allow Tesla to invest the money Elon thinks it needs to train the Full Self Driving neural network. Now, could it just have continued down the path it was following and used its $30 billion of cash to do that? Sure, but that would risk the future of the company if FSD takes longer to perfect than expected. I think Elon wanted to ensure Tesla would be healthy even if FSD hits another roadblock that takes a few years to resolve. He is trying to get expenses down enough that Tesla has room for errors in the coming difficult times for the auto industry, which is transitioning to electric vehicles, but not very smoothly.

Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla [TSLA], BYD [BYDDY], Nio [NIO], XPeng [XPEV], Hertz [HTZ], NextEra Energy [NEP], and several ARK ETFs. But I offer no investment advice of any sort here.

