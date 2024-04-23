Tesla 2024 Model 3 “Ludicrous” Performance Version Launched: Check it Out

After many rumors, leaked photos, specs and speculation, the refreshed Model 3 Performance “Ludicrous” version is finally here. Previously known as “Highland,” the refreshed Model 3 was launched last year in China and Europe, this year in North America. The refreshed Model 3 offers a few improvements and design tweaks over the previous version including a new rear entertainment screen for backseat passengers, improved suspension and a vastly quieter cabin. The refreshed Model 3 also lacks a turn signal stalk, moving the turn signals to buttons on the steering wheel (a move which not all prospective buyers have embraced).

The new Model 3 Performance offers more power (510 total HP) with 30% more peak power and a 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than its predecessor). We haven’t seen any published quarter mile track times yet, but with a new more powerful rear motor optimized for higher speeds, we expect the new Peformance Model 3 to get the 1/4-mile done in under 11 seconds. The previous Model 3 normally gets a quarter mile down the road in about 11.5 seconds.

With bigger brakes and improved suspension, the car still weighs the same as its predecessor: 4050 pounds. Although the car has a “Ludicrous” badge on the back, the actual acceleration setting in the car is “Insane” mode, according to YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who got an early look at the Performance trim last month in Malibu, CA. “Insane Mode” is a throwback to the earlier pre-Plaid Tesla model S. The official model name is Model 3 Performance, however, not Model 3 Ludicrous or Model 3 Insane.

The company held a private event in Malibu where some of the top automotive YouTubers and influencers (including Brownlee) were invited to take the car for an extended spin. Marques was impressed with the car finding it quicker than its predecessor with noticeably better handling. He also got into some details about the new Track Mode which allows the driver to configure multiple performance settings and save preferred profiles as independent presets.

Highlights of the 2024 Model 3 Performance:

Base price: $52,990

Top Speed: 163 MPH

0-60: 2.9 Seconds

Rated Range (EPA): 296 Miles

Newly Enhanced Sport Seats (heated and ventilated)

New Adaptive Suspension

New Staggered 20” Forged Wheels with Removeable Aero Caps

Larger, Upgraded Brakes

Track Mode V3 with configurable performance settings

Improved Carbon Fiber Spoiler

Lower to Ground (10mm)

Beefier Rear Motor, Optimized for Higher Speeds

The refreshed Model 3 Performance is available to order on the Tesla web site. Its default paint color is the same Stealth Grey as the base Model 3 and Model Y but the car is available with the same paint options as current Teslas, including the hot new “Ultra Red” (a $2,000 upgrade).

Check out Marques Brownlee’s first impressions on his AutoFocus YouTube channel:

The Bottom Line

Tesla fans have been waiting for months to see what the enhanced performance trim of the all electric sports sedan would look like and how it would perform. Those who like to take their Teslas on the track to embarass traditional gas-powered muscle cars will find a lot to like here.

Got an opinion on the new Model 3 Performance? Let us know in the comments.

