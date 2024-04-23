Tesla Surprises Investors With A Tiny Y & A Tiny 3 As Soon As This Year!

A lot has been written about the Tesla’s next-generation compact car that used to be widely called the Model 2, including Zach’s excellent article last week about it. Zach asked who might pick up the challenge in place of Tesla doing it. Today, Tesla announced it would follow through with this and that it isn’t rocket science. If Toyota can make a Corolla and Ford can build a Fiesta, why can’t Tesla, with its wealth of talent, make a smaller electric car? Many (including myself) were thinking Elon was going all in on robotaxis, but it appears the rest of the company convinced him once again that sales have stalled now and they need a vehicle that can sell for about $10,000 less than the Model 3 and Model Y ASAP to keep investors happy.

If Full Self Driving (FSD) works as quickly as Elon thinks, these new models may be the last new cars Tesla introduces with a steering wheel, but if they hit some issues, whether technical or regulatory (as I speculated about in this article last year), Tesla made it clear that they still want to realize all the dramatic cost savings enabled by their Unboxed method, described in some detail a year ago at Investor Day, with the robotaxi to be announced on August 8th of this year. They also made it clear that they would achieve significant cost savings on future low-cost vehicles, this year or early next year, without the radical new manufacturing space and the massive capital that would be required to build it.

My Speculation On The Tiny Line

Let’s first talk about how you avoid Osborning existing sales. The obvious way is to make the new vehicle less desirable in some ways than the existing vehicles. Now, you don’t want to go too far in that direction or the new model won’t be a success, but I’ll list a few obvious ways to reduce costs and differentiate the new Tiny lineup.

Conclusion

If the current costs of the Model 3 and Model Y start at about $32,000 (they obviously vary by plant of manufacture), Tesla originally wanted to cut that cost in half to about $16,000 per vehicle. Even if they can’t get to that goal with an existing line, if they could cut the costs $10,000 and make the savings from the changes I speculate about above, that would bring the cost down to $22,000, which would allow them to sell the car for $25,000 for a 12% margin. Not a lot, but Tesla hopes to make the big money on the software, not the hardware. And note that all manufacturers price their smaller vehicles aggressively to bring people to their brand.

So, what do you think? Did I pick features that would reduce costs sufficiently? Will this reduce the impact on demand for Tesla’s Model Y and 3? Would the car still be a smash hit? Or did I take too much of the magic out of the car, so it wouldn’t be a Tesla?

Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla [TSLA], BYD [BYDDY], Nio [NIO], XPeng [XPEV], Hertz [HTZ], NextEra Energy [NEP], and several ARK ETFs. But I offer no investment advice of any sort here.

