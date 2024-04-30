The All-New Audi Q6 SUV e-Tron & SQ6 SUV e-Tron: UK Pricing & Specification Confirmed

New fully-electric Q6 SUV e-tron quattro available to order now priced from £68,975 MDP (manufacturer direct price)

New PPE platform, new interior design philosophy, and many technological advances

Twin-motor Q6 SUV e-tron quattro and SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro available from launch

Rear-wheel drive Q6 SUV e-tron and Q6 SUV e-tron performance to launch later in the year priced from £59,975 and £63,475 (MDP) respectively

Motor outputs denoted by simplified naming convention replacing numerical structure

Sport, S line, and Edition 1 specification options offered from launch

Milton Keynes, April 30, 2024 — The decisive progress Audi is making in premium sustainable mobility is embodied by the new Q6 SUV e-tron quattro and SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro, which are open for UK order today and priced at £68,975 (MDP) and £92,950 (MDP) respectively. Notable as the first Audi production models to be built on the advanced new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron move the needle for the Vorsprung durch Technik brand in virtually every area, from performance, driving range, and charging to design, dynamics, and technological sophistication.

Among the headline attributes for the first phase of launch models are a driving range of up to 381 miles, superfast charging at up to 270kW courtesy of 800-volt technology, and exceptional connectivity, infotainment, and driver assistance systems facilitated by the increased computing power of new E3 1.2 electronic architecture.

“The Audi Q6 e-tron represents the true embodiment of Vorsprung durch Technik as we take the next step in our transformation into a provider of premium electric mobility,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “It’s arrival not only brings huge advancements in battery recharging, on-board technology, and driving dynamics, but also signals the start of Audi’s most ambitious product initiative in history.”

From launch in the UK, two models will initially be available to order: the Q6 SUV e-tron quattro and SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro. The former is available with a choice of Sport, S line or Edition 1 specification options, with the flagship S model available in Edition 1 specification.

Later in 2024, the model line-up will expand to include an entry-level variant called the Q6 SUV e-tron (£59,975 MDP). This rear-wheel drive version uses a smaller 83kWh (gross) battery pack. It will be joined by an additional rear-wheel model called the Q6 SUV e-tron performance (£63,475 MDP), which will use the larger 100kWh (gross) battery.

Q6 SUV e-tron quattro SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro Pricing from (MDP) £68,975 £92,950 On sale April 30 April 30 Gross battery capacity (kWh) 100 100 Net battery capacity (kWh) 94.9 94.9 Power output (PS) 388 490 Power output with launch control (PS) 388 517 Torque front / rear (Nm) 275 / 580 275 / 580 Max range (miles) 381 358 Max AC charging (kW) 11 11 Max DC charging (kW) 270 270 Top speed (mph) 130 142 0-62 with launch control (mph) 5.9 4.3



NB: Official test (WLTP) figures for electric range and consumption for the Q6 SUV e-tron and Q6 SUV e-tron performance powertrains are not yet available. Please consult an Audi Centre for further information.

New powertrain naming structure

The launch of this pivotal new electrified Audi will also herald the introduction of a simplified naming convention for the powertrain-related element of the brand’s model classifications, replacing the existing tiered numerical structure.

The entry-level, rear-wheel version of Audi’s mid-size electric SUV will simply be designated as Q6 e-tron Sport, S line, or Edition 1. The more powerful rear-wheel drive version will be classified as Q6 e-tron performance Sport, performance S line or performance Edition 1.

The Q6 SUV e-tron quattro drivetrain will power the first phase of UK launch models. With motors mounted on the front and rear axles driving all four wheels, they will be fittingly named Q6 e-tron quattro Sport, quattro S line, or quattro Edition 1.

The SQ6 e-tron quattro

With 490PS, a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.4 seconds and all-wheel-driven agility courtesy of its twin-motor configuration, the SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro is another worthy standard bearer for the time-honoured Audi S badge in its transition to the electrified age. Engaging launch control unlocks the maximum power output of 517PS, reducing the 0-62mph sprint to 4.3 seconds. As the second variant to spearhead the new SUV’s UK introduction, it will be available as the SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1. Additional equipment for the flagship S model includes adaptive air suspension, a panoramic roof and OLED taillights.

Audi Q6 SUV e-tron and SQ6 SUV e-tron UK Pricing (MDP)

Audi Q6 SUV e-tron

Q6 SUV e-tron Sport* £59,975 Q6 SUV e-tron S line* £62,975 Q6 SUV e-tron Edition 1* £67,975 Q6 SUV e-tron performance Sport* £63,475 Q6 SUV e-tron performance S line* £66,475 Q6 SUV e-tron performance Edition 1* £71,475 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro Sport £68,975 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro S line £71,975 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1 £76,975



Audi SQ6 SUV e-tron



SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1 £92,950



*Q6 SUV e-tron and Q6 SUV e-tron performance on sale later in 2024

Exceptional infotainment and equipment levels

The slim, free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display, which is a standard feature of all Q6 SUV e-tron models, is the cabin’s technological focal point. It has a curved design and incorporates the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI touch screen. All Edition 1 models combine this with a 10.9-inch MMI front passenger touch display. It enables front-seat passengers to stream content and use infotainment and navigation features completely independently thanks to its Active Privacy Mode, which prevents it from distracting the driver while on the move.

This state-of-the-art infotainment system forms part of an impressive level of standard specification across the line-up, which includes the new integrated Audi app store giving access to a wide range of popular third-party apps, MMI navigation plus, Audi connect internet-based services, wireless smartphone charging, and the Audi Assistant. This new, deeply integrated, self-learning digital voice assistant is AI-supported and, via an avatar in the MMI, can be used to vocally control numerous vehicle functions. It understands more than 800 voice commands and continuously learns from user behaviour.

Technology specifically geared towards aiding the driver while on the move is plentiful too, including assistants for everything from parallel parking and exiting junctions to reversing out of perpendicular spaces into flowing traffic and changing lanes on multi-lane carriageways.

Naturally, comfort is prioritised just as highly, with the Sport specification also including highlights such as sport seats in twin leather upholstery, comfort key for keyless entry, heating for the front and outer rear seats and steering wheel, and three-zone climate control with comfort remote preconditioning. This useful feature enables cabin warming or cooling to be initiated remotely well before the vehicle is occupied.

S line models retain their Sport counterparts’ standard comfort suspension and combine this with a wheel upgrade from the Sport model’s 19-inch 5-twin-spoke to a 20-inch 5-arm-structure design. They naturally also feature the much-loved S line styling hallmarks inside and out, including a new flat top and bottom steering wheel.

Moving up to Edition 1 specification introduces sport suspension and brings another wheel upgrade to a 21-inch 5-Y-spoke design in metallic black, which contrasts with red brake calipers and is complemented by a black styling pack. The standard LED headlights are upgraded to Matrix LED units incorporating redesigned daytime running lights, offering a total of up to eight active digital light signatures.

As well as the inclusion of the 10.9-inch MMI front passenger touch display, the Edition 1 equipment list also adds interior refinements such as super sport seats in diamond-stitched Dinamica microfibre and leather combination upholstery, Dinamica microfibre trim for the upper and lower dashboard elements, full electric front seat adjustment, and a front-seat massage function.

In keeping with its position as the performance flagship of the range, the SQ6 e-tron quattro Edition 1 combines additional equipment, including S-specific adaptive air suspension, panoramic roof, OLED taillights and S-specific exterior styling.

Added technology with Sound and Vision Pack

Sport, S line, and Edition 1 versions of the Q6 SUV e-tron quattro will be equipped at no extra cost with the new Sound and Vision pack for orders placed before June 30, 2025. It will be offered as an optional extra (£3,195) for the Q6 SUV e-tron and Q6 SUV e-tron performance variants. It includes the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with headrest speakers, the Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, uprated USB ports with increased charging capacity, and the Ambient lighting package plus, which incorporates a dynamic interaction light (IAL) supporting the car’s interaction with its occupants and spans the interior and cockpit as a broad arc.

Please see below for launch model technical data and a comprehensive overview of standard equipment trim by trim.

*Order before June 30, 2025 to receive inclusive Sound & Vision pack with the Audi Q6 SUV e-tron quattro. After this date the pack will be available as an optional extra at additional cost (£3,195). UK customers only.

Audi Q6 SUV e-tron UK specification key features by trim

Sport

On-board charger up to 11 kW (AC)

On-board charger up to 270 kW (DC)

Mode 3 and industrial connectors

e-tron charging system compact

Electrically-powered charging port (AC & DC)

Second charging port (AC)

Plug & Charge (conditions apply)

Heat pump

19″ x 8.0J | 9.0J 5-twin-spoke ‘dynamic’ style graphite grey, gloss turned alloy wheels with 235/60 | 255/55 R19 tyres

Comfort suspension

LED headlights plus including digital daytime running lights

LED rear lights pro, including dynamic rear indicators and illuminated light strip with animated coming and leaving home function

Electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors, automatically dimming on both sides

Logo projection light in door mirrors

Electrically opening and closing luggage compartment lid

Contrast bumpers in Mythos black metallic paint finish

Roof rails in black

Front Sport seats in Twin leather with integrated headrests

Heated front and outer rear seats

Three-zone automatic climate control including comfort remote preconditioning

Heated, twin-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with touch control and shift paddles

Softwrap in Twin leather with contrast stitching

Upper and lower interior elements in leatherette plus

Ambient lighting package (white)

Progressive steering with servotronic

Audi drive select

MMI navigation plus with high resolution 14.5″ OLED touchscreen colour display

Audi virtual cockpit plus with 11.9″ OLED colour display

Audi connect navigation and entertainment (three-year subscription)

Audi assistant

Audi App Store and Smartphone Interface

Phone compartment with wireless charging

Comfort key with safelock

Parking system plus with 360° display

Park Assist Plus

Adaptive cruise control

Intersection, turn, rear turn, cross traffic and swerve assist

Lane change assistant and exit warning system

Lane departure warning

Top View Camera

Sound and Vision Pack* including:

Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound and integrated headrest speakers

Augmented reality head-up display

Ambient lighting package plus including dynamic interaction light

Increased charging capacity for USB ports

*Order before June 30, 2025 to receive inclusive Sound & Vision pack with the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro. After this date the pack will be available as an optional extra at additional cost. UK customers only.

S line (over Sport)

20″ x 8.5J | 10.0J ‘5-arm’ structure style, graphite grey, gloss turned alloy wheels with 255/50 | 285/45 R20 tyres

S line exterior styling and S line bumpers in contrasting Mythos black metallic

Red S line rhombus badging at rear

Privacy glass

Headlining in black cloth and ‘S’ embossing for front sport seats

Heated, three-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel flattened on top and bottom with touch control, shift paddles and ‘S’ badging

Edition 1 (over S line)

21″ x 9.0J | 10.0J 5-Y-spoke ‘dynamic’ style, metallic black, gloss turned Audi Sport alloy wheels with 255/45 | 285/40 R21 tyres

Sport suspension

e-tron sports sound

Matrix LED headlights with digital daytime running lights including eight active digital light signature options

Black styling package plus

Red brake calipers

Full Paint finish

MMI 10.9″ front passenger touch display

Front Sport seats plus in Dinamica microfibre/leather combination with diamond stitching

Electrically adjustable front seats with pneumatically adjustable lumbar support and massage function

Softwrap in Dinamica microfibre with contrast stitching

Upper and lower elements in Dinamica microfibre

Proactive passenger protection system for front, sides and rear

Audi SQ6 SUV e-tron UK specification key features by trim

S Edition 1 (over standard Edition 1)

S adaptive air suspension

S exterior styling

Digital OLED tailights including communication light and offering eight active digital light signature options

Panoramic sunroof

Front Sport seats plus in Fine Nappa leather with diamond stitching

Electric steering wheel adjustment

Adaptive cruise assist plus with steering intervention

Sound and Vision Pack

Note to Editors: In 2023, Audi remained the leading premium car brand in the UK delivering 137,489 new vehicles to customers. Deliveries of the brand’s battery electric vehicles in the UK climbed 85 per cent to a total of 24,773, representing an 18 per cent share of the brand’s total sales. Audi is accelerating its transformation and 2024 marks the beginning of the brand’s largest model initiative in history with the ambition to become a leading provider of sustainable mobility. By 2027, Audi plans to have a battery electric vehicle in every core segment of its model portfolio.

