MAX & Kofa Partner for TAILG Jidi Electric Motorcycle Financing in Ghana

Lagos-headquartered MAX describes itself as a technology-enabled company driven by a vision to solve mobility challenges in Africa. MAX has over fourteen branches across Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ghana. It says its work helps to democratise access to vehicle ownership and empower mobility entrepreneurs with financial support services. MAX’s website adds that the company is on a mission to impact people’s lives by revolutionizing their perspective on transportation, ultimately creating positive change and improving their quality of life. They do this by working with transport operators in the informal sector to help deliver increased income generation, financial inclusion, access to high-quality vehicles, training, support services, insurance, healthcare, emergency response, and other value-added services all aimed at empowering them.

MAX provides access to finance, vehicle ownership, licence, and insurance packages to help drivers so that they can focus on getting customers and goods safely to their destinations. Their offer includes what they say is a unique vehicle subscription platform that allows you to choose the vehicle of your preference and pay for it later. With our subscription-to-own framework, transport operators can easily subscribe to any vehicle and gradually work towards full ownership.

In an exciting development, Kofa, a leading innovator in energy networks based in Ghana, and MAX, have just announced a new partnership. The new collaboration will initially see MAX offering financing options for up to 2,000 TAILG Jidi motorcycles. Kofa Technologies Ltd. is a Ghanaian company reengineering how people access energy. Kofa’s vision is to create an affordable and customer-driven electricity network powered by portable batteries and renewable energy, thereby helping to transition multiple use cases away from fossil fuels — in mobility, businesses, and homes. The Kofa Swap & Go network is a distributed system of batteries and swap stations that allows you immediate access to a fully charged battery in just seconds. “We believe that this is just the beginning of a new era in clean energy in Ghana and Africa, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this change.”

Kofa says the TAILG Jidi’s dual batteries can provide a range of up to 100 km between each battery change. The Jidi can reach a maximum speed of 85 km/h. Kofa says several technical applications comply with United Nations and EU standards (UN/ECE). The Jidi hosts two Kore2 batteries. Kofa says the 2.3 kWh Kofa Kore2 batteries (NMC) are engineered for longevity and reliability. With two batteries, the energy storage capacity of the Jidi is therefore 4.6 kWh. The Kofa Swap & Go Network service further enhances the user experience by providing an efficient solution for battery exchange, ensuring that riders remain on the move without extended downtime.

The TAILG Jidi has a mid-drive air-cooled motor, which Kofa says has been optimised for performance and durability. Riders can customise their experience with multiple drive modes, adapting to various riding conditions. The motorcycle’s “super-bright LED lighting system enhances visibility, ensuring safety during nighttime gigs.” The Jidi has a peak power of 6 kW (3.5 kW continuous). Kofa says the TAILG Jidi offers robust acceleration performance that beats a 150cc motorcycle and “comes with responsive handling, empowering riders with the confidence to tackle diverse urban terrains.”

The new partnership between MAX and Kofa is a significant milestone along the journey to making green transportation more accessible in Africa. Max’s financing options for the motorbikes will enable more individuals and businesses to adopt eco-friendly transportation, aligning with both companies’ vision of a sustainable future. Kofa is targeting deployment of 200,000 electric vehicles using the Kofa battery swap network by 2030. In addition, 5,000 battery swap stations will be required across the continent to facilitate the rollout of these electric motorcycles. Financing partnerships such as this one with MAX which lower the barriers to entry will go a long way in helping to achieve these goals.

Images courtesy of Kofa

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here