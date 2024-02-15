Kofa Unveils The TAILG Jidi Electric Motorcycle: A Game-Changer for Africa’s Gig Workers

Last year, we reported that Kofa, a Ghanaian company focusing on battery swap networks, and TAILG were jointly developing a battery swap enabled electric motorcycle called Jidi. Kofa says based on the advantages of its batteries and battery swap networks, the Jidi will reduce rider costs by up to 30%. The partnership is targeting to deploy 200,000 electric vehicles using the Kofa battery swap network by 2030. Five thousand battery swap stations will be required across the continent to facilitate the rollout of these electric motorcycles.

Well, the good news is that Kofa has just announced that the JIDI electric motorcycle is now ready, with the first units currently being assembled in Ghana. Kofa says the Jidi’s dual batteries can provide a range of up to 100 km between each battery change. The Jidi can reach a maximum speed of 85 km/h. Kofa says several technical applications comply with United Nations and EU standards (UN/ECE). The Jidi hosts 2 x Kore2 batteries. Kofa says the 2.3kWh Kofa Kore2 batteries (NMC) are engineered for longevity and reliability. With two batteries, the energy storage capacity of the Jidi is therefore 4.6kWh. The Kofa Swap & Go Network service further enhances the user experience by providing an efficient solution for battery exchange, ensuring that riders remain on the move without extended downtime.

The TAILG Jidi boasts a mid-drive air-cooled motor, which Kofa says has been optimized for performance and durability. Riders can customize their experience with multiple drive modes, adapting to various riding conditions. The motorcycle’s super-bright LED lighting system enhances visibility, ensuring safety during night-time gigs. The Jidi has a peak power of 6kW (3.5kW continuous). Kofa says the TAILG Jidi offers robust acceleration performance that beats a 150cc motorcycles and comes with responsive handling, empowering riders with the confidence to tackle diverse urban terrains.

Kofa says in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, where digital platforms have seen a dramatic increase, the demand for reliable, efficient, and sustainable modes of transportation is at an all-time high. The TAILG Jidi meets this demand head-on by offering workers in the mobility and delivery industries — a vital force driving the African economy — a robust, eco-friendly, and high-performance transportation solution that stands out in the crowded urban mobility market. The TAILG Jidi electric motorcycle, has therefore been engineered specifically for the dynamic gig economy in Africa, powered by Kofa. Kofa says that this innovative electric motorcycle is designed to address the unique challenges faced by workers in delivery and mobility business across the continent, where gig work is not just burgeoning, but becoming a vital part of the labor market.

“As the urban population across Africa grows, the need for sustainable transportation has never been more critical. The TAILG Jidi, powered by the Kofa Kore2 network is a comprehensive mobility solution tailored for the continent’s gig workers, combining performance, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology,” stated Erik Nygard, CEO at Kofa Technologies.

Kofa’s Kore2 batteries can also be used for stationary storage applications, supporting more productive use of energy. I really like this approach from Kofa. It will help tackle critical problems in a lot of countries on the continent both in the mobility sector as well as in the stationary storage sector. The fact that they are targeting both the mobility sector as well as the stationary storage market with a battery pack that has a uniform form factor allows for scalability and helps to create a critical mass for their products. Interoperability has been a big issue on the continent, with a plethora of startups all having different form factors, connectors, and management systems. A unified approach is needed to grow the sector. I hope to really see the ramp-up in production of electric motorcycles now that Kofa is working with TAILG on products such as the Jidi.

Images courtesy of Kofa

