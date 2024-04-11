Panasonic Energy & Truckee Meadows Community College Unveil New Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in Reno

Reno, Nev. — Panasonic Energy, in partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), today unveiled its Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center. The facility, located in the heart of Reno, aims to foster innovation and education in manufacturing, emphasizing a joint commitment toward advancing STEM education and technology in the region. The event featured remarks from both organizations, elected officials, community leaders and tours of the new facility. For more details about the education center, visit Panasonicnv.com.

“Since 2017, Panasonic Energy has worked with TMCC to provide educational opportunities to communities in northern Nevada and invest in talent development in the region,” said Allan Swan, President, Panasonic Energy of North America. “We are thrilled to share this cutting-edge manufacturing education center with TMCC to provide students with hands-on training opportunities, and equip them with the skills necessary for success in today’s technology-driven world.”

The new technology education center will provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, enabling them to gain practical experience in advanced manufacturing processes. Through hands-on training and immersive learning experiences, students will be prepared to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry.

“We are proud to partner with Panasonic to establish this innovative technology education center,” said Dr. Karin Hilgersom, President of TMCC. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing students with the resources and opportunities they need to excel in their careers. Together, we will empower the next generation of manufacturing leaders and drive economic growth in our community.”

The event was attended by the U.S. Department of Energy Director of the Office for Energy Jobs Betony Jones, representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Cortez Masto (D-NV) and U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve, representatives from Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office, various northern Nevada city council members and county commissioners and more.

About Panasonic Energy of North America: Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA), a Division of Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., manufactures lithium-ion batteries in Sparks, Nevada, and employs more than 4,000 people. PENA’s mission is to contribute to a clean energy society by manufacturing the world’s safest, highest-quality batteries, developing an American workforce with skills in a high-tech growth industry, and changing society’s use and perception of electric powered transportation.

About Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.: Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, provides innovative battery technology-based products and solutions globally. Through its automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems and dry batteries, the company brings safe, reliable, and convenient power to a broad range of business areas, from mobility and social infrastructure to medical and consumer products. Panasonic Energy is committed to contributing to a society that realizes happiness and environmental sustainability, and through its business activities the Company aims to address societal issues while taking the lead on environmental initiatives.

About TMCC: Truckee Meadows Community College is a comprehensive community college located in Reno, Nev., and is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education. With four college sites and more than 20 community locations, TMCC serves more than 16,000 students each year in state-supported programs and another 9,600 students in non-credit workforce development classes.

