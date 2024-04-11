Final Rules Implement SEIA’s Solutions to Lower Fees & Streamline Renewable Energy Development on Public Lands

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published final rules to govern leasing and rental rates for renewable energy projects on public lands. The final rules closely follow recommendations from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to streamline clean energy development on federal lands.

The new rules will:

Reduce rents and fees for renewable energy projects through 2035 and eliminate duplicative payments for renewable energy developers;

Extend lease terms for renewable projects to 50 years;

Remove competitive leasing requirements in priority development areas; and

Make it easier to develop standalone energy storage projects on public lands.

Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA on BLM’s final rules:

“Today the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) codified SEIA’s recommendations to make it faster, easier, and cheaper to build clean energy projects on public lands. We need to pull every lever we can to efficiently deploy clean energy, and our nation’s public lands remain an untapped resource. BLM’s new rules are a smart step forward and will help to reverse decades of preferential treatment for fossil fuel interests.

“We commend BLM for working alongside the solar and storage industry to deliver thoughtful rules that will help us strengthen the grid and deliver reliable clean energy to more consumers. We will continue to push for pragmatic solutions that will help us achieve our ambitious clean energy goals.”

About SEIA®: The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy.

