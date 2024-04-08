LEVC Announces £1500 Finance Deposit Contribution On All New TX Taxi Models

New campaign fully offsets the reduction in the Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG) which came into effect from April 2024

It is available on all new TX taxi models across all finance types offered by LEVC Financial Services with zero customer deposit and at a subsidised finance rate of 10.51% APR representative

More than half of London’s entire black cab fleet is now zero-emission capable thanks to LEVC’s class-leading electric taxi, which is also on sale in over 25 countries

Over 10,000 TXs have been sold globally since launch, preventing 240,000 tonnes of CO 2 being emitted into the atmosphere

LEVC today announces a new finance deposit contribution for its TX taxi, fully offsetting the recent reduction in the Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG).

Making a £1,500 deposit contribution available for an initial period on all new TX taxi models across all finance types offered by LEVC Financial Services with zero customer deposit and at a subsidised finance rate of 10.51% APR representative, the new campaign offsets the PiTG reduction, which was reduced from £7,500 to £6,000 at the start of the month.

Launched in 2018, demand for the world’s most advanced electric taxi continues to accelerate, with more than half of London’s entire black cab fleet now zero-emission capable thanks to the TX, with the class-leading cab on sale in over 25 countries across the globe, playing a vital role in offering clean green, and accessible urban mobility.

As the UK’s electric TX fleet increases, so does the positive contribution this purpose-built vehicle is making to cities. Powered by its revolutionary eCity technology, LEVC’s electric TX taxi has travelled more than 780 million miles globally and prevented more than 240,000 tonnes of harmful CO 2 emissions from entering the world’s atmosphere.

Chris Allen, Managing Director, LEVC commented: “Demand for our award-winning TX continues to accelerate, but with the recent £1,500 reduction in the PiTG coupled with currently high national interest rates, drivers need support to continue their transition into new, green taxis. LEVC recognises this and it’s why we’re making this new contribution and subsidised APR finance offer available, initially bridging the gap for our customers. Looking ahead, LEVC will continue to work closely with government to provide long term support to the trade, including provisions beyond the current one-year PiTG extension.”

The new finance offer follows LEVC’s recent announcement regarding its innovative new pure electric vehicle technology, which will transform the brand from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of zero emission e-mobility solutions. LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) is the world’s first EV platform focused on setting new standards for onboard space.

The architecture will bring interior-optimised, zero-emission mobility to more consumers than ever before, while enabling LEVC to enter new sectors, outside of its existing models.

Press release from London Electric Vehicle Company.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here