Solar Energy Industries Association Names Gizelle Wray As General Counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) today announced the addition of Gizelle Wray to serve as vice president and general counsel. Wray previously served as SEIA’s senior director of regulatory affairs and counsel and has over a decade of experience in legal and regulatory roles across the energy sector.

“I’m thrilled to welcome such a sharp legal mind and fierce solar advocate like Gizelle Wray back to the SEIA team,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Gizelle brings the energy expertise and leadership qualities we need to tackle the challenges in our way to becoming the dominant source of electricity on the grid.”

Wray will oversee the organization’s legal and governance work as well as its consumer protection initiatives. As solar installations grow by the millions, Wray is leading SEIA’s work to ensure the industry operates with integrity and that every installation is safe, reliable, and meets customer expectations.

“I am honored to rejoin SEIA as we embark on the second half of the Solar+ Decade and continue to lead America’s energy transition,” said Wray. “The solar and storage industry is experiencing historic growth, but we must ensure this critical infrastructure is brought online in a safe, secure, reliable, and cost-effective manner that is accessible to all Americans. As SEIA’s first female general counsel and legal strategist, my top priority is to implement these principles to bring prosperity to our nation’s people and businesses while reaching our carbon reduction and climate goals.”

Prior to her return to SEIA, Wray led regulatory affairs activities for utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Savion, a Shell portfolio company, where she led federal and state legal and regulatory advocacy. Wray successfully oversaw and led Savion’s first fully constructed and operational solar plant in Madison County, Ohio. Prior to Savion, she led the international portfolio at the National Association of Regulatory Commissioners and served as Enforcement Counsel at the North America Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

Press release from SEIA.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here