Bluebolt Outdoor Installs Solar-Powered Device Charging Benches at CSU-Dominguez Hills

Bluebolt Outdoor LLC, a division of Blue Outdoor, in collaboration with California State University—Dominguez Hills and its sustainability unit has installed solar-powered benches on campus. Provided to the university at no cost, the benches offer students, faculty, and visitors a convenient place to rest equipped with device-charging capabilities, all powered by the sun. This initiative aligns with the growing trend of universities embracing affordable sustainability.

“The Bench” operates entirely off the grid, relying on solar power stored in a lithium battery within the unit. This configuration allows for device charging and additional campus lighting in the evening, with enough stored power to last up to five days. Each bench features two backlit advertising panels, offering an opportunity for strategic partners to engage with students and faculty. Bluebolt manages all aspects of the program, including advertising sales within University approved categories, allowing for additional revenue generation while providing free solar benches to the campus community.

Bluebolt will be continuing their roll out this summer with locations in Arkansas, California, Illinois, and Texas.

Press release from Bluebolt Outdoor LLC

