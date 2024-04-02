Petersen Automotive Museum Electrifies LA With Silent Cruise-In

Join the Petersen for its annual electrified cars & coffee! Experience some of the most exciting electric vehicles ever built, including rarely-shown concepts, land speed record vehicles, and one-off customs. Enjoy strolling through 100+ years of electric vehicle history as the show is open to all battery-powered vehicles. Full electric, hydrogen, and hybrid vehicles are welcome!

This event features an illustrious panel of designers and car industry experts, including renown Tesla chief designer Franz Von Holzhausen, who will be attending and sharing some of their insights on the industry.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Only Within Car Show Area

Special Guest — Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer at Tesla

As the Chief Designer at Tesla, Franz is responsible for driving the overall design direction of the EV manufacturer and establishing world-class design language for all future Tesla products. He is known for designing all current and future Tesla products, including Model S, 3, X, Y, Roadster 2.0 and Cybertruck. Franz will be a panelist for the EV-only Cruise-In at the Petersen.

Courtesy of Petersen Automotive.

Details from Newswire:

WHAT: The Petersen Automotive Museum will host its second annual all-electric cruise-in on Sunday, April 7. The cruise-in is expected to showcase an impressive array of electric vehicles, rarely-shown concepts, land speed record breakers and bespoke custom creations. The event will also feature an appearance from Tesla’s Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, as well as unique displays and electric vehicles from Waymo and Alfa Romeo.

WHEN: Sunday, April 7, 8–11 a.m. PST

ADDITONAL DETAILS:

This event is open to a variety of alternative propulsion vehicles, including electric, hydrogen and hybrid vehicles.

Show car admission is $40 and includes one show car spot (must be fully electric, hybrid or hydrogen), museum admission and free parking. Space is limited.

Spectator admission is free.

WHO: Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla chief designer: Von Holzhausen leads the development of Tesla’s world-class and innovative EV designs. He is globally recognized for his work on Tesla’s current models, including the Model S, 3, X, Y and, more recently, the Cybertruck. Von Holzhausen is also a Petersen Automotive Museum board member.

WHERE:

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, Calif. 90036

MEDIA RSVP: Members of the media are invited to attend the Silent Cruise-In. Please RSVP in advance.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here