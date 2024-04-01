SEIA Adds Shoals Technology Group to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) today announced that Shoals Technologies Group is joining its board of directors. Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss has been appointed as a member of the board of directors with Mehgan Peetz, Chief Legal Officer as Shoals’ designee.

Shoals is a global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, energy storage, and e-mobility. It manufactures products that are critical for efficiently harnessing the power of solar energy.

“I am thrilled to welcome Shoals to SEIA’s board of directors as we continue our work to support a robust, American-led solar and storage supply chain,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Solar and energy storage projects involve more than just panels and batteries — these are significant pieces of infrastructure that require additional tools to ensure system performance, reliability, and safety. Shoals is an important voice to have on our board as solar grows to become the largest source of electricity on the grid.”

The U.S. solar industry is coming off a record year in 2023, accounting for 53% of all new electric generating capacity added to the grid. This growth included a large expansion of domestic manufacturing and dozens of companies have announced new or expanded facilities since the Inflation Reduction Act became law. SEIA is working to create a policy and business environment that allows manufacturers like Shoals to continue investing in American communities.

“Joining SEIA’s esteemed board of directors marks a pivotal moment for Shoals as we further our commitment to advancing solar, e-mobility and energy storage solutions,” said Brandon Moss, CEO, Shoals Technologies Group. “Together, we’ll drive innovation, reliability, and sustainability, ensuring a brighter future powered by clean energy.”

SEIA’s board of directors consists of more than 50 companies from across the solar value chain, including installers, developers, manufacturers, financiers, and service providers.

Learn more about SEIA’s board of directors and its goals for the Solar+ Decade.

Press release from SEIA.

