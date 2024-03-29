SK On & Ferrari To Lead Innovation In Battery Cell Technology

■ MoU to bolster technological collaboration, envision new possibilities

■ SK On CEO: “We expect to provide customers with new experiences and values”

SK On, a leading global electric vehicle battery manufacturer, announced today it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari to reinforce partnership and lead innovation in cell technology.

SK On Chief Executive Officer Lee Seok-hee, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Research and Development Officer Ernesto Lasalandra, SK On Chief Commercial Officer Sung Min-suk and SK On Chief Technology Officer Rhee Jang-weon were among the attendees at the MoU signing ceremony at SK Seorin Building in Seoul on March 26.

Under the MoU, the two sides plan to share expertise in respective areas to expand their technological collaboration and exchange valuable insights. The latest partnership is expected to help SK On and Ferrari explore new possibilities and potential solutions to advance cell technology.

SK On, currently the sole battery supplier to Ferrari, has been providing battery cells for Ferrari’s most powerful models since 2019, starting with the marque’s first ever range supercar and PHEV, the SF90 Stradale and its open-top variant, the SF90 Spider. SK On’s batteries have been also powering the 296 GTB and the 296 GTS PHEVs that were launched in 2021 and in 2022, respectively.

“We are excited to join Ferrari’s electrification journey,” said Lee Seok-hee, CEO of SK On. “Combining expertise and technologies from the two companies, we expect to provide customers with new experiences and values.”

“When companies and suppliers come together, collaboration powers common progress,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “We are working together with SK On to explore new frontiers and fuel the energy of shared ideas.”

