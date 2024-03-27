VinFast Introduces A Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Lineup at Bims 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND — At the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024, VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) introduces a diverse range of green mobility solutions to Southeast Asia’s leading auto market, including electric scooters, cars and the electric pickup truck concept — VF Wild. The company also introduces its industry-leading after-sales policy, reaffirming its ambitious determination to expand in Thailand.

The modern and intelligent, green mobility solutions VinFast brings to BIMS 2024 include the mini-SUV VF 3; the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, spanning from A-SUV to E-SUV segments. The VF Wild, an electric pickup truck concept that has garnered global attention upon its debut at CES 2024, is also on display.

Among these vehicles, the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 are all right-hand drive (RHD) versions, tailored for the Thai market. Additionally, VinFast displays its entire range of electric scooters, from entry-level to premium options, including Evo200 and Evo200 Lite, Feliz S, Klara S, Vento S, and Theon S.

By introducing a green mobility ecosystem of high-quality EVs with modern design and innovative technology to the leading electric vehicle market in the region, VinFast strongly affirms its global manufacturing capability and ability to fully cater to the diverse demand for sustainable mobility.

To make green mobility more accessible to Thai customers, VinFast also introduces its unparalleled after-sales policy. Specifically, VinFast’s electric vehicles will be covered by a 7-10 year or 160,000-200,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), and an 8-10 year warranty with unlimited miles for the battery.

VinFast’s commitment to customers extends beyond its industry-leading warranty. The company’s “customer-centric” philosophy is evident in its extensive dealership network, which offers excellent supporting services and policies that surpass the prevailing standards found in the Thai market. VinFast also offers flexible sales policies for customers such as the battery subscription program for electric cars, ensuring a worry-free experience and satisfaction throughout customer’s ownership journey.

Ms. Vu Dang Yen Hang, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Thailand, shared: “VinFast is proud to bring our intelligent, innovative, and environmentally friendly vehicles to BIMS 2024. Our diverse portfolio of high-quality products and superior after-sales policies affirm VinFast’s leading position in the regional and global electric vehicle market. VinFast aims to inspire Thai consumers with exciting, electrified experiences, thereby, accompanying them in the future of green mobility.”

Thailand is the leading electric vehicle market in Southeast Asia with a growing demand for electric transportation. Continuing the global expansion strategy, VinFast aims to set a new electrified mobility standard for Thai customers, ultimately contributing to create a sustainable transportation future for everyone.

As previously announced, VinFast will expand its operations to at least 50 countries around the world in 2024. In addition to key markets such as the US, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is aggressively expanding into neighboring countries in the Asian region such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. On top of its Vietnamese operations, VinFast is also accelerating the construction of electric vehicle manufacturing plants in the US, India, and will build a plant in Indonesia.

