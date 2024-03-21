LiveWire Announces All-New S2 Mulholland Electric Performance Cruiser

The second bike on LiveWire’s S2 platform goes on sale today, with inventory available immediately at all U.S. dealers.

LiveWire, the leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, is excited to announce the all-new S2 Mulholland, which goes on sale today with inventory available immediately at all U.S. and Canadian dealers. Mulholland represents a shift in design at LiveWire as the company has reimagined the profile and silhouette of the motorcycle—traditionally informed by the gas tank—while also using sustainable materials in key components for the first time.

Priced at $15,999 USD and $21,999 CAD, S2 Mulholland is available for purchase immediately.

Design Evolution

As LiveWire’s performance cruiser, S2 Mulholland’s design departs from traditional internal combustion motorcycles in the cruiser category—which typically celebrate the gas tank—as the electric S2 platform provided the design team with the opportunity to create a new profile and experience that prominently displays both the brake lines and wiring harness, creating a stronger connection between the human interface of the rider and motorcycle.

First Use of Sustainable Materials

S2 Mulholland continues to push the envelope of design further with LiveWire’s first use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials across key touch points on the bike including bodywork, seat, and secondary plastic components.

Mulholland’s front and rear fenders are manufactured using CAP Hemp bio-composite. The motorcycle’s radiator shrouds, and wiring caddies are manufactured from HYLON® OCEAN (PCR Nylon 6), the origin of which are discarded ocean fishing nets, further reducing the reliance on petroleum-based plastics. LiveWire also manufactured the seat using petroleum-free, recyclable silicone rather than leather or vinyl.

Additionally, the bike will be available in an optional eco-friendly unpainted Lunar White finish that elevates the CAP Hemp material while minimizing the use of traditional plastics and paints—efforts unseen in this category prior to the launch of Mulholland. Liquid Black will be the sole painted option available.

Performance & Charging

S2 Mulholland is based on LiveWire’s S2 platform, and the riding characteristics of the motorcycle demonstrate the same level of performance established with S2 Del Mar. Weighing 432 pounds, Mulholland is capable of a 3.3 second zero to sixty time thanks to the 84 horsepower and 194 ft-lb of torque available to the rider. The 10.5 kWh pack contributes 121 miles of city riding range and 73 miles of highway range at 55mph to the riding experience. Mulholland also shares the same charging technology available on Del Mar, with both Level 1 and Level 2 equipped as standard.

Charging Times

L1, 20-80% 5.9hrs

L2, 20-80% 78 min

Riding Experience

While S2 Mulholland utilizes the same S2 platform, the riding experience has been reshaped by the rider triangle and updated standard equipment which diverges dramatically from Del Mar. Using a six-inch handlebar riser, the handlebars are positioned higher and further back, allowing the rider to sit with a more upright riding position, reinforcing the riding style and the performance cruiser experience in contrast to the flat track inspired Del Mar. Mulholland’s 19 inch front and 17 inch rear wheels come equipped with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tires, to utilize Mulholland’s 55°/50° left and right lean angles.

Accessories

Expected throughout Q2 and Q3, a range of S2 Mulholland accessories including passenger seats and pegs, windscreens, soft and hard bags, luggage racks, and cosmetic pieces will be launching to further add to the unique riding experience and visual appeal of S2 Mulholland.

World Premier & Availability

The introduction of the new electric performance cruiser, S2 Mulholland, will be limited to the U.S. and Canada for 2024, with deliveries for additional markets currently planned for 2025. In the U.S. and Canada Mulholland can be found at LiveWire retail partner locations nationwide.

Additionally, customers can configure Mulholland colors and accessories online, send their order directly to a retail partner, or choose to work with a LiveWire product expert.

For a complete presentation of S2 Mulholland features and specifications, please visit livewire.com

To locate you nearest LiveWire dealer, please visit https://www.livewire.com/locations

Customers interested in Mulholland outside of North America can register interest in Mulholland via their local LiveWire website.

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Your actual range will vary depending on your riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories), and vehicle loading (cargo, rider, and passenger weight). Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit and ambient/vehicle temperature. Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges (including freight, handling, and processing), surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), retailer-added accessories, and additional retailer charges, if any. LiveWire charges retailers for destination charges (including freight, handling, and processing) and may make a profit on those charges. LiveWire reimburses retailers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Retailer prices may vary. ©LiveWire or its affiliates. LiveWire, Del Mar, LiveWire Connect, and the LiveWire Symbol and Logo are among the trademarks of LiveWire EV, LLC. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

