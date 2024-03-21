Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV

The Fisker Ocean wins the internationally recognized iF DESIGN AWARD for Best Electric Vehicle: SUV, following the assessment by a global jury of 132 world-class design experts

iF DESIGN AWARD is a highly contested design competition, with almost 11,000 award entries received from across 72 countries

The Ocean excelled in the judges’ Form and Function assessments, recognizing the all-electric SUV’s sustainability, engaging design, and ease of use

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV has won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for “Best Electric Vehicle: SUV,” securing the highest accolade in the Automobiles category.

The iF DESIGN AWARD — renowned internationally as a coveted seal of quality — is awarded annually by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization. Almost 11,000 entries from 72 countries were received in 2024.

The highly-contested Automobiles category is assessed by a world-class jury of 132 independent design experts. In the final judging round, the Fisker Ocean topped the Electric Vehicle: SUV category for its overall design idea, form, function, and impact. The all-electric SUV particularly excelled in both the Form and Function assessments, affirming its engaging design and ease of use.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO, said: “We’re honored that the iF DESIGN AWARD jury has recognized the Ocean’s combination of sustainability, emotional design, and simple, intuitive SUV function. We’re proud to win this prestigious award for our Ocean embodying Fisker’s signature blend of design, innovation, and sustainability. It’s designed from the wheels up to evoke emotion and excitement, while our top focus during the design process was on sustainability.”

Designed in California and produced to high-quality specification in a carbon-neutral plant in Europe, the Fisker Ocean is ready to disrupt the automotive world with its beautiful craftsmanship, ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and world-class durability.

The Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 439 miles / 707 km1, the longest range of any electric SUV in its segment on the European market today 2, and an EPA-estimated range of 360 miles 3, the longest range of any new electric SUV in its segment sold in the United States today 4.The Fisker Ocean Extreme has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV 5, uses over 110 lbs. /50 kg. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/2400 km per year of range 6.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

2 D-Segment Vehicles, as classified by GlobalData.

3 EPA estimated range. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

4 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.

5 Based on date of 2023 Fisker Ocean LCA publication and public information available at that time.

6 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels

