FERC Affirms Decision to Hold Utilities Accountable for Interconnection Delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) affirmed its determination on key provisions in Order No. 2023, its landmark interconnection ruling.

In July 2023, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) supported FERC’s proposed interconnection reforms and praised the commission for its efforts to promote accountability and penalize utilities and transmission owners that fail to respond to interconnection requests in a timely manner.

Following is a statement from Melissa Alfano, senior director of energy markets and counsel for SEIA on the development: