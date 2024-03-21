Einride Smartcharger Station Unveiled in Los Angeles, North America’s Largest Operational Charging Site for Electric Heavy Duty Freight

Strategically located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the Lynwood Smartcharger Station will serve Einride customers to fast track the region to electric freight with 65 chargers having the ability to charge 200 vehicles a day

The Smartcharger Station was built in partnership with Voltera, a developer and owner of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles, and marks a key milestone in Einride’s work to enable shippers to make the switch to sustainable road freight

Einride, a freight mobility company that provides digital, electric and autonomous technology, announced today the opening of its first U.S. Einride Smartcharger Station in Lynwood, California in Los Angeles County. With 65 chargers and capacity to charge up to 200 vehicles a day, the site is the largest operational charging site for electric heavy duty freight in North America and represents a landmark step for charging infrastructure in the U.S. The site was built in collaboration with Voltera, a developer and owner of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicle fleets.

Strategically located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach along the I-710, which handles 29% of all containerized international waterborne trade in the U.S., the site will ensure electric fleets are able to seamlessly integrate into day-to-day shipping operations, while reducing congestion and driver wait times. The charging station currently serves Einride’s connected electric fleets, including routes for global shipping giant A.P. Moller — Maersk. Einride will make the station available for future customers in order to bolster the freight ecosystem in Los Angeles County. A grand opening event will be held in April to mark the official public opening of the site.

“The launch of Einride’s first Smartcharger Station in the U.S. marks a momentous stride in establishing digital, electric freight as an important enabler to a more resilient U.S. freight system. This facility will enable a key region to fast track to electric, given its proximity to the Port of LA, one of the world’s busiest container ports and a driver of the U.S. economy,” says Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride.

“Our team was able to get Einride’s Lynwood site permitted, built, energized and operational in under 18 months—in the world of charging infrastructure, that’s pretty remarkable,” says Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “Our team learned a lot from this project that will help inform and guide our continued build-out of zero-emission vehicle infrastructure nationwide.”

Beyond enabling trucks to recharge in between shipments, Einride’s Smartcharger Station offers truck drivers a lounge complete with key amenities as well as providing information such as charge status, remaining time, power output and performance. The station is integrated with Einride Saga, the intelligent freight operating system that provides AI-powered data insights and powers the full Einride ecosystem. This integration allows Einride to provide customers with real-time updates on demand, location, timing, and utilization of charging infrastructure thus unlocking scalable efficiencies.

The unveiling of the Lynwood Smartcharger Station marks a significant milestone in Einride’s mission to revolutionize freight transportation by making it sustainable, efficient, and scalable. This location is the first of many the company plans to build throughout the country and will serve a critical function in installing capacity to service the region connecting the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The Einride charging approach is designed to enable higher fleet productivity, cleaner air quality, and shorter wait times for drivers. Future stations are being pursued on both the West and East coasts, with construction to begin on new sites later this year.

About Einride

Einride designs, develops and deploys freight mobility technologies to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. Its platform includes connected electric and autonomous heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure and an intelligent freight operating system. Founded in 2016, Einride became the world’s first company to operate an autonomous, electric vehicle on a public road in 2019. Today, Einride operates one of the largest fleets of heavy duty electric trucks servicing Global Fortune 500 companies across eight markets. For more information, please visit einride.tech.

About Voltera

Voltera develops, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose refueling facilities to enable ZEV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest several billion, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise, and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit volterapower.com.

