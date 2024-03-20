Chevy Bolt — The New Record Most Miles!

A few weeks ago, I published an article about what I thought, at the time, had to be a world record for most miles on a Chevy Bolt. A reader promptly wrote in and said, pshah! This one beats that record by 70K miles!

Check this out, from reader Dennis V:

I purchased a 2018 Chevy Bolt EV new in March of 2018, to replace a wrecked 2004 Alero with 390k miles. Goal is to use it for 300k, since that is when I will be done commuting to [my job]. Drive 160 miles a day roundtrip to work, averaging 40k miles a year. Battery was replaced under safety recall at 150k, no problems with original battery. Current battery is showing 61kwh capacity. Very little maintenance has been needed. Brakes have been done twice. Work has a 30amp level 2 charger, so I usually will charge 7-8 hours at work, and can make it home and back. I don’t roadtrip with the car, and have only used a fast charger once. This is my first EV, was a bit of a gamble when I bought it, but has a been a great car.

Anyone else have a Bolt with more than 240K miles on it? Send it along!

