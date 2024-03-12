Letter to the Editor: The Bolt With The Most Miles On Earth? And Towing Capacity To Boot?

The following is a letter to the editor from a reader who may very well hold the record for the Chevy Bolt with the most miles on it. And someone who makes that car really work, sometimes towing multiple tons!

Following graduation from Arizona State I have found many ways to effect change and live, quite literally by example!

In this same time I helped pay the bills while simultaneously continuing to demonstrate physically and quite literally how electric vehicles are the future by doing almost 600 five-star Roadie Gigs, just over 3,100 DoorDashes, and hauling heavy recyclables like scrap metal as well as cardboard and paper by the ton in a Chevy Bolt while still getting 200-250 miles per charge! The latter accomplishments with a flatbed trailer!

At the grand cost of almost $7.50 in fuel up until the 86,000 mile mark, then broken when transporting heavy items from Nashville to Atlanta and being forced to use EVgo in order to make a tight time deadline! This involved driving across the country 11 times as well and even through sparsely populated Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska! In large cities and sometimes small towns [I have found it to be] very easy to find free electricity for public vehicles and mostly DC fast charging too…that’s how cheap driving electric is.

Of course we can make electricity by installing solar panels and store it in batteries as I have done in my Dahlonega residence with 10kW of solar on the roof and 20kWh of storage! We survived the hurricane-caused Georgia October 2020 Wind Storm as designed with our kitchen, water heater, and water pump continuing without interruption for the 37 hours our rural neighborhood was without electricity, all without worrying about generator functionality or running to the gas station!

