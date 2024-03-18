SolarEdge Launches Inverter Upgrade Program in the United States

SolarEdge Technologies today launches its Re-Energize upgrade program in the United States, which will enable homeowners to get new SolarEdge equipment and a new warranty when they upgrade their existing system.

The program offers homeowners special promotional pricing on the Home Hub inverter, which comes with a new 12-year warranty, new five-year data cell card, and the ability to add a host of smart devices. For installers, SolarEdge’s DC-coupled architecture allows for simple installation of these upgrades, reducing main panel upgrades and labor-intensive panel modifications.

The new five-year data cell plan enables wireless communication between the inverter and the SolarEdge monitoring platform via users’ cellular plan when upgrading an existing SolarEdge inverter through the program. Participants in the Re-Energize program will also have the option to add more panels to their system with up to 200% oversizing, as well as add home battery backup and a portfolio of smart home energy devices such as EV chargers, load controllers and more.

All non-Home Hub inverters installed before June 30, 2022, are eligible for an upgrade through the Re-Energize program.

News release from SolarEdge

