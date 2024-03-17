55 Cleantech Press Releases
As you most likely have seen, we recently launched a “Newswire Corner,” where we are publishing several cleantech press releases a day. Press releases may not give you the kind of flavor and color you get from one of our fantabulous writers, but they offer a way to catch more news and see more of what’s happening across the electric vehicle, solar energy, battery storage, and wind power sectors, among others.
So far in the month of March, we’ve published 55 cleantech press releases. If you’d like to scan them and read some, be sure to head on over to our Newswire Corner and see what’s there.
As a teaser, I’ll just put a list here of 15 of the press releases that are over there:
- Panasonic to Release Commercial Air-to-Water Heat Pumps Using Natural Refrigerants for Europe
- 2024 Nissan LEAF Regains Eligibility for up to $3,750 EV Tax Credit
- Volvo EX30 LCA Shows Lowest Carbon Footprint of Any Fully Electric Volvo Car to Date
- Wright Electric & Columbia University Receive U.S. Department of Energy Award for Ultra-Lightweight Battery Development
- EnergyHub & Toyota Collaborate to Support the Electrical Grid and Improve EV Ownership Experience
- Green River Energy Center Quadruples Storage Capacity, Establishing Project as One of the Largest Solar + Storage Systems Under Development in the US
- Xpansiv Managed Solutions Tops 100,000 Solar Power Systems, 1.5GW Capacity
- EV Connect Welcomes LG as Latest Manufacturer to Join Electric Vehicle Charge Station (EVCS) Certification Program
- Volvo Cars Partners with & Invests in Breathe for Next-Generation Fast Charging
- Quaise Energy Raises $21 Million to Accelerate Terawatt-Scale Deep Geothermal Energy
- Panasonic Energy to Invest in NMG & Purchase Graphite in Multi-year Deal to Boost EV Battery Supply Chain in North America
- Hawk Supercomputer Improves Solar Cell Efficiency
- USA’s Solar & Storage Boom on Display in 2024 State of the Union
- U.S. Solar Installations Skyrocket in 2023 in Record-Setting 1st Full Year of Inflation Reduction Act
- Root Energy Completes Korea’s 1st Offshore Wind Resident Participation Program
There are many, many more press releases in the Newswire Corner. Check them out! And keep an eye on that page daily for new press releases
