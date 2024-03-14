Green River Energy Center Quadruples Storage Capacity, Establishing Project as One of the Largest Solar + Storage Systems Under Development in the US

The project has a combined solar and storage capacity of 800-megawatts

SALT LAKE CITY — rPlus Energies (“rPlus”), a leading privately held renewable energy developer, announced that its Green River Energy Center project recently amended its power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with PacifiCorp to quadruple the battery storage capacity from 400-megawatt-hours (“MWh”) to 1,600 MWh, securing its position as one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects under development in the United States.

The project involves capital investment of more than one billion dollars and will commence construction in Q2 2024. rPlus plans to bring Green River Energy Center to market for tax and debt financing later this year.

“After a decade-long, successful partnership, this milestone project marks the third contracted collaboration between rPlus and PacifiCorp,” said Luigi Resta, rPlus President and CEO. “We appreciate PacifiCorp’s diverse and forward-thinking energy vision, and we look forward to contributing to Emery County’s rich energy history.”

The Green River Energy Center stands as the largest planned solar-plus-storage facility in Utah and ranks among the most expansive energy facilities within the PacifiCorp system — the largest grid operator in the western United States. Compared to American Clean Power’s Q3 2023 quarterly market report, it is also the seventh largest solar-plus-storage project currently under advanced development in the United States (“advanced development” equates to: an offtake agreement, build-transfer agreement or firm equipment order secured), boasting a greater capacity than any fully operational solar-plus-storage project.

The Green River Energy Center is expected to generate approximately 500 construction jobs over the course of development. Once operational, the project will boost local tax revenue to Emery County, providing an ongoing benefit to the county’s budget and services, in addition to long-term energy employment opportunities. Green River Energy Center has selected Sundt Construction to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services.

This announcement of the Green River Energy Center’s advancement follows rPlus’ recent announcement of securing an investment of up to $460 million from Sandbrook Capital, a private investment firm dedicated to transforming the world’s energy infrastructure. This investment in the rPlus platform will enable the company to further expand into ownership and operation of its projects.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. rPlus specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology and service providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. rPlus is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.

