Xpansiv Managed Solutions Tops 100,000 Solar Power Systems, 1.5GW Capacity

NEW YORK, LONDON, SYDNEY — Xpansiv, the leading market infrastructure provider for the global energy transition, has announced its Managed Solution business has surpassed 100,000 solar power systems and 1.5GW of renewable energy capacity, further establishing its position as the largest independent technology platform for managing and selling solar renewable energy and clean transportation credits in North America.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the entire team and our singular focus on providing the highest levels of customer service and technological innovation to our valued clients,” said Janet Mihalyfi, President, Managed Solutions.

Managed Solutions’ deep market knowledge and responsive customer service, combined with intuitive, readily scalable software, helps clients navigate complex regional renewable energy markets and maximize their investment in renewable energy.

Managed Solutions software is integrated with the leading solar monitoring and design tools as well as renewable energy certificate (REC) registries and registration programs. Its software streamlines asset registration, credit generation, sales, and payment for residential, commercial, and industrial solar installation owners.

Xpansiv formed the Managed Solutions division following the acquisition of SRECTrade in 2021. At the time, SRECTrade had approximately 50,000 customers and 870 MW of renewable energy assets under management. In California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program, Managed Solutions is the largest independent manager of electric vehicle charging station carbon credits. The business serves more than 20 North American compliance markets across 23 states.

“This is a tremendous achievement by the Managed Solutions team. As solar technology and Renewable Portfolio Standards programs evolve, clients are increasingly turning to our trusted platform to ensure they are maximizing their renewable energy investment returns,” said John Melby, Chief Executive Officer, Xpansiv. “The growth of our renewable energy business further validates our strategy to build the infrastructure, marketplaces, and advisory services to drive diverse energy transition markets globally.”

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv operates the market infrastructure to rapidly scale the world’s energy transition. The company runs the largest spot exchange for environmental commodities, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. It is the premier provider of registry infrastructure for energy, power, and environmental markets.

Xpansiv is a leading provider of transaction and advisory services in global carbon, renewable energy, and energy transition markets through its Carbon Financial Services and Evolution Markets units.

For more information, visit Xpansiv.com.

