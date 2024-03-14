Vultr Expands Footprint with New NVIDIA Cloud GPU Capacity Using Clean, Renewable, Hydropower in Sabey Data Centers

The first cloud computing company to expand its Cloud GPU infrastructure with one of the most efficient, clean-powered data centers in the US

NVIDIA HGX H100 GPUs for AI training, AI inference, and HPC for enterprises and innovators

Vultr and Sabey dedicated to powering AI innovation with a reduced carbon footprint

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIA — Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform, has announced the expansion of its Seattle cloud data center region at Sabey Data Centers’ ​​SDC Columbia location. Vultr’s expansion includes a significant new inventory of NVIDIA HGX H100 GPU clusters, available both on demand and through reserved instance contracts. Vultr’s new clean, renewable, hydro-powered expansion highlights the company’s commitment to enabling organizations to meet their AI innovation and corporate ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals by delivering NVIDIA HGX H100 capacity in one of the most efficient, clean-powered data centers in the United States. Reservations for Vultr’s new NVIDIA HGX H100 GPU clusters can be made here.

Sabey, one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center operators in the U.S., builds and maintains energy-efficient data centers with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2029. Having recently completed the third of up to nine possible buildings across 130+ acres, Sabey’s SDC Columbia location utilizes cost-efficient, sustainable hydropower. With a 100 ENERGY STAR rating for three consecutive years and a market-leading annualized power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15, Sabey’s SDC Columbia is the most efficient data center in the region, enabling Vultr to efficiently scale cloud computing and cloud GPU capacity with renewable power. This latest expansion offers Vultr customers the opportunity to harness the power of HGX H100 clusters for their AI workloads, and also choose the cleanest, most energy-efficient cloud GPU option, enabling them to meet their ESG goals and benefit from unrivaled price-to-performance.

“The transformative impact of AI has created a rapidly growing need from enterprises and AI innovators for high-performance, scalable, sustainable cloud GPU infrastructure. We chose Sabey for our latest expansion of NVIDIA GPU capacity because of our shared goal of reducing the carbon footprint of AI training and inference,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “This clean, renewable, hydro-powered data center enables Vultr to deliver Cloud GPUs optimized to meet the needs of customers with the highest standards for compliance, sustainability, and price-to-performance.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Vultr to our customer roster as the first cloud computing platform to offer cloud GPUs in our SDC Columbia data center,” said Robert Rockwood, President of Sabey Data Centers. “Given the crucial role data centers and AI play in our lives and in shaping humanity’s future, it’s important that we power them as sustainably as possible. By joining forces with Vultr, together we bring much-needed resources to innovation teams in a way that benefits business, society and the planet.”

In addition to unveiling several major innovations over the last six months – including Vultr GPU Stack and Container Registry, its Rescale partnership for HPC innovation and its DDN partnership for streamlined data operations – Vultr achieved Elite Partner Status status as part of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) for cloud service providers. Vultr was also among the first to announce the addition of the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to its cloud GPU offerings for AI training and inference. ​​Vultr’s NVIDIA GPU offerings also include the HGX H100, A100 Tensor Core GPU, L40S, A40, and A16 GPUs. For more information about Vultr’s cloud computing solutions and cloud data center locations, visit https://www.vultr.com/products/cloud-gpu/.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.

About Sabey Data Centers

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top technology, financial and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

