Nissan Formula E Team Looking to Bring Samba Flair to São Paulo E-Prix

Rowland and Fenestraz looking to back up Diriyah performances in Brazil

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan Formula E Team is set for Round 4 of the 2023/24 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the series travels to South America, for the second running of the São Paulo E-Prix.

The team will be looking to build on a positive showing last time out in Diriyah, where Oliver Rowland took pole position and third place in Round 3, with Sacha Fenestraz securing strong points in sixth. Following a seven-week break, the two drivers have had a chance to reflect on the opening exchanges of Season 10, and have been working with the team in preparation for the trip to São Paulo.

A city obsessed by motorsport, this weekend’s race will take place in the Santana district, with the main straight on the Anhembi Sambadrome, the venue of the famous Carnival of São Paulo. The 2.93-kilometer track features 11 corners, with three long straights leading into heavy braking zones at Turns 1, 4 and 7, offering drivers ample overtaking opportunities.

Nissan enjoys a strong presence in Brazil, having opened a manufacturing site at the Resende Industrial Complex in the state of Rio de Janeiro in 2014. Nissan has recently pledged a further investment of R$ 2.8 billion (US$ 560 million) to provide new equipment to allow the production of two new SUVs and the assembly of an advanced turbo engine at the complex. The 2023-2025 investment plan forms part of the strategy to reach the goals set out in Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision.

Track action begins on Friday at 16:25 BRT (UTC -3), with qualifying at 09:40 on Saturday ahead of the race at 14:00.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “It was really important to pick up a strong haul of points in Diriyah to launch our season and keep us on track for the targets we have set ourselves. It was the perfect timing as we were able to enter this break in a positive mindset and continue to work on improving. We’ve been able to adjust certain factors that we weren’t previously maximizing and had the opportunity to develop as a team. The track in São Paulo is bumpy and it’s likely to be hot, so we will have to manage the way these conditions will affect our performance. But, overall, we go back on track with confidence yet still cautious, and prepared to keep working hard to tackle all the challenges ahead.”

Sacha Fenestraz, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “It’s a big race for me, the closest event to home in Argentina so I’m very excited to compete in São Paulo. We’ve been working hard in the background since Diriyah, it’s been a long break but we’re ready to attack a really busy next few months. It’s going to be a tricky race in terms of energy management so we’ll need to be clever with our strategy. Turn 1 will be the most likely place for overtaking, but also Turn 4 will be important. The track layout encourages good racing, so I’m keen to get started!”

Oliver Rowland, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “The team is feeling positive following the pole and podium in Diriyah last time out. Being able to perform well in both one-lap pace and race trim is a good sign for us. This weekend we only have one event, so we need to make sure we are at the top of our game straight away, as we don’t have a second day to make improvements. The slipstream will be important for the energy management, so we need to play it well strategically and execute our plan as best we can.”

More information

Global.NissanNews.com/FormulaEPressKit

About Nissan in Formula E

Nissan made its all-electric racing debut in Season 5 (2018/19) of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, becoming the first and only Japanese manufacturer to enter the series.

In Season 7 (2020/21), Nissan announced its long-term involvement in Formula E and its commitment to the Gen3 era, which will run from Season 9 (2022/23) through to the end of Season 12 (2025/26) of the all-electric racing series.

In April 2022, Nissan acquired the e.dams race team, with the Japanese automaker taking full ownership of its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In June 2022, Nissan announced it would supply its Nissan EV powertrain technology to McLaren Racing for the entirety of the Formula E Gen3 era.

For Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Nissan Formula E drivers will be Oliver Rowland and Sacha Fenestraz.

Nissan races in Formula E to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify every all-new vehicle offering by the early 2030s in key markets. The Japanese automaker aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

About Formula E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship became the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from inception back in 2020, having invested in certified climate-protecting projects in all race markets to offset emissions from every season of electric racing.

All cars in the championship are powered by electricity, with the series acting as a competitive platform to test and develop the latest in electric technology.

The World’s greatest manufacturers race against each other on street circuits and Formula E promotes the adoption of sustainable mobility in city centres in a bid to combat air pollution and lessen the effects of climate change.

Courtesy of Nissan

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here