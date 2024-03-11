Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named Best Family Car at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2024

Electric Streamliner adds Best Family Car to growing list of honours

Praised by judges for its design, aerodynamic efficiency and technology

IONIQ 6 is available to order now from £47,040

The multiple award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named Best Family Car at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2024.

Now in its tenth year, the UK Car of the Year Awards aims to recognise the best new cars on the market for UK drivers and they are decided by a panel of 30 of the UK’s most influential journalists, representing the best of the country’s written and online media.

The judges praised the IONIQ 6 for its combination of unique interior and exterior design, aerodynamic efficiency and ultra-fast 800v charging technology, as well as how the combination of these features and technologies resulted in it being awarded the Best Family Car.

“This smoothly aerodynamic full-electric saloon stands out as a compelling alternative within a sea of ‘me-too’ electric crossovers. Inside, its impressively spacious cabin is made possible by a generous EV-dedicated long wheelbase and is a pleasing place to spend time, due to the ‘less-is-more’ approach of its designers,” Guy Bird — Car Design News.

“Hyundai edges ahead of the competition with a car that looks beyond range, maximising energy efficiency with clever aerodynamic bodywork and featuring 800-volt ultra-fast charging for stress-free road trips. Striking styling and intuitive infotainment systems mean it’s a pleasure to live with, too” Alex Grant — Freelance automotive & technology journalist.

John Challen, Editor and Managing Director of the UK Car of the Year Awards said, “An impressive addition to the IONIQ range following in the footsteps of the ‘5’. Loads of driving range, a stunning interior and every type of automotive technology you could wish for!”

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK said, “IONIQ 6 combines the benefits of the 800v fast ultra-fast charging platform with a unique blend of aerodynamic styling and clever packaging. This award recognises its appeal to those looking for an efficient and practical EV that excels at the daily duties of the modern family car.”

For more information on the IONIQ 6 range, please visit www.hyundai.co.uk

Courtesy of Hyundai.

