Chapel Hill’s PEACH Apartments Fight Energy Inequity & Climate Change

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (January 31, 2023) – SolarEquity is proud to announce its partnership with EMPOWERment to address pressing issues of energy inequity and climate change within the Chapel Hill community. Together, they are set to transform the PEACH Apartments into a beacon of sustainability, benefiting low-income families and reducing carbon emissions.

In partnership with EMPOWERment Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing for disadvantaged communities, SolarEquity will facilitate the solarization of the new apartment complex with partner installer NC Solar Now. Together, the two organizations will install a 42.075 kW rooftop solar system. This initiative will significantly decrease energy bills for ten units, providing an average monthly savings of $37 per unit.

“In short, the partnership has been a game changer. Through our partnership with EMPOWERment, SolarEquity has the ability to stimulate the proliferation of solar adoption amongst low-income housing, mitigating 1.5 million pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere,” said Will Nichols, President of SolarEquity. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to combat climate change and promote social justice. By addressing energy inequity, we take a significant step towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.”

Breaking ground in October of 2023, the PEACH apartments will be Chapel Hill’s first-ever affordable multi-unit complex with zero-debt funding. The development will provide ten affordable, varied-layout units for households earning 30-60% of the average median income (AMI). This solar project represents a significant commitment to social justice and racial equity, aiming to reduce energy burdens for community members who need it most. As the PEACH Apartments become available for rent and the solar panels boast a 30-year lifespan, countless families will benefit from generated energy savings. SolarEquity, alongside EMPOWERment, is excited to lead the way in creating a more equitable, sustainable, and environmentally conscious future.

SolarEquity, since its inception in 2021, has been committed to empowering communities by spearheading equitable solarization initiatives. By forging strategic partnerships with solar experts, non-profits, and generous donors, SolarEquity facilitates the installation of solar panels on affordable housing projects in the Chapel Hill area. The organization’s primary goal is to make electricity not only affordable but also sustainable for all North Carolinians, thereby contributing to a cleaner and more equitable energy landscape. Will Nichols, the founder, currently serves as the organization’s President. To learn more, visit www.solar-equity.org.

