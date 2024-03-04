Nissan Enhances Starting Price of 2024 Nissan Ariya to $39,590

Nissan’s flagship electric crossover now available at a more accessible and competitive price point

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The 2024 Nissan Ariya is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price1 (MSRP) from $39,590 with enhanced MSRP across all trim levels to appeal to a wider audience of EV buyers.

Ariya Engage, the entry point to the Ariya line-up, has been reduced by $3,600 with other trim levels receiving a reduction of up to $6,000.

“As the electric vehicle market continues to develop and grow, the revised pricing for the 2024 Ariya will improve the model’s competitiveness and ensure we are delivering maximum value to our customers,” said Trisha Jung, senior director, EV Strategy and Transformation, Nissan U.S.

Ariya offers two battery sizes, the option of front-wheel drive or Nissan’s advanced, dual-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive2 and a streamlined lineup consisting of five well-equipped grades. Ariya also delivers an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 304 miles3 and available ProPILOT Assist 2.0 for hands-off highway driving4 on select trims levels.

Models come equipped with either a 63-kWh standard range battery (exclusive to Ariya Engage) or an 87-kWh long range battery, with output ratings ranging from 214 to 389 horsepower.

The available dual-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system enhances driver confidence and stability, delivering a smoother, more comfortable ride. e-4ORCE continually optimizes front and rear torque allocation, and applies independent brake control at each of the four wheels to maximize the cornering force generated by each one. By precisely controlling vehicle momentum and handling, the e-4ORCE system also reduces vehicle pitch and dive.

Ariya has received numerous accolades from critics and media. It was named to the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list for 2023 and was an “Editor’s Pick” in Newsweek magazine’s second annual Newsweek Auto Awards. Its available e-4ORCE technology was named to Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list for 2023, among others. The Nissan Ariya was also recently awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK designation.

More convenient charging options

Nissan is ensuring drivers have more choices when it comes to charging their vehicle through an agreement with Tesla to make available a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter for Ariya later this year. This will enable customers to connect their vehicle’s charging port to NACS plugs at compatible Tesla Superchargers, dramatically increasing the number of fast-charging locations available to drivers.

Starting in 2025, Nissan will begin offering EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port. This will make charging on the Tesla Supercharger network seamless and convenient for drivers.

Helping to make it simpler to switch to an electric vehicle, the Nissan Ariya is covered by the EV Carefree+ customer care initiative. The all-inclusive package is meant to give Nissan EV owners a more positive, stress-free experience with their EV.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for the 2024 Nissan Ariya:

Model Battery MSRP Engage FWD 63 kWh battery $39,590 Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery $41,190 Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery $44,190 Empower+ FWD 87 kWh battery $47,690 Engage e-4ORCE 63 kWh battery $43,590 Engage+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $45,190 Evolve+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $48,190 Platinum+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $54,190

Destination and handling $1,390.

Full specifications on all 2024 Nissan Ariya grades, as well as range estimates, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

