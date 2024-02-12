Tesla Confirms Model Y Juniper Refresh Not “Coming Soon” to North America

Prospective customers waiting for a redesigned Tesla Model Y will be waiting for some time, apparently. As reported by Teslascope on X/Twitter, Tesla recently sent out an internal communication to all sales offices stressing that staff clarify to customers that there will be no updated version of the Model Y launching in North America in 2024. This quells rumors that an update currently in development, code named “Juniper,” would be launching in the near future.

Last year, Tesla updated its second most popular selling car, the Model 3 sedan, with a number of design tweaks. The project was code named “Highland” and it included subtle changes to the interior and exterior styling, big improvements to ride comfort and cabin noise, and the removal of stalks from the steering column. The goals of the redesign were to improve overall efficiency, address some ergonomic issues of the previous design, and simplify manufacturing in order to lower costs. The refreshed Model 3 went on sale in Asia and Europe in 2023 and made its way to North America this year.

Rumors have been propagating that a similar refresh is in the works for the company’s top-selling vehicle, the Model Y crossover. This caused many to speculate that a Model Y refresh was “imminent.” And with an update looming, this may have begun impacting sales. No one wants to buy a big ticket item like a car only to have it replaced with a new and improved version days or even weeks later.

Yesterday, I took the updated Model 3 for a test drive in New York City. The refreshed Long Range AWD Model 3 offered a much smoother, quieter ride than my 5+ year old Model 3 Performance, but personally I found it awkward to adjust to the lack of stalks on the steering wheel. Turn signal controls are now buttons on the steering wheel itself and to shift among drive, reverse, and park, you swipe an area on the left side of the main control screen. There is also a new dedicated Wiper button on the right side of the steering wheel that can either spray wiper fluid or turn on the wipers, depending on long or short press.

On a Tesla, many controls (wipers, climate control, navigation, etc.) are also available hands-free via voice controls. But personally, it’s difficult for me to adjust decades of muscle memory for shifting gears and indicating lane changes via stalks. So, in this case, an “improvement” comes at a cost in convenience.

For those who are considering the current Model Y (stalks and all), the company is offering a number of incentives to pump up the sales volumes. The new federal EV tax credit in the United States ($7,500) can be applied directly at the point of sale for qualified buyers. Also, owners of an existing Tesla with Full Self Driving and/or free lifetime Supercharging can now transfer those features from the older vehicle to a new Model 3, Model Y, Model S, or Model X. This can represent a huge savings on the price of a new car.

FSD normally sells for $12,000 and free lifetime Supercharging can add up to thousands of dollars in fuel cost savings over the life of a vehicle. On my own recent cross-country trip from New York City to Seattle and back in a Model 3, I saved over $1,100 in fuel over that 6,000 mile road trip, and FSD made the trip much more palatable. The FSD and Supercharging transfer offer only applies to cars purchased and delivered by March 31, 2024.

A Tesla rep at the Manhattan Tesla store told me you can actually even transfer lifetime Supercharging from one car and FSD from a different car to a new Tesla car purchase. So, if you’ve got an older Model S with free lifetime supercharging and a Model 3 with FSD, you could can transfer both features to a new Model 3, Model Y, Model X or Model S. I’d recommend confirming this with a local Tesla rep to make sure all the paperwork is done correctly in the transfer.

Existing Tesla customers can also use their own Tesla referral code for a “loyalty bonus” of Reward Points on their Tesla car or solar purchase. Buyers who use a referral code or referral link also currently get three free months of Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta so that you can see first-hand what all the fuss is about. Customers can also save several thousand dollars compared to the custom order price by purchasing a new “inventory” car. Inventory cars count as new for both the EV tax credit and new vehicle warranty.

