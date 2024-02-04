Tesla Offering FSD & Free Supercharging Transfer With New Tesla Purchase Again!

As you may recall, in mid-2023, Tesla offered something that Tesla owners wanted for years, but it was supposed to be an option for one quarter only. As we presumed at the time, though, the need to stimulate demand in the future may bring it back. Also, frankly, Tesla should be offering this until FSD is actually Full Self Driving. People (like me) who bought FSD four or five years ago with the promise that it would soon be robotaxi-level full self driving should be able to transfer that software package to a new Tesla until it reaches what it was hyped to reach within a year or two of the time we purchased it.

But, yes, more likely than not, Tesla is simply trying to stimulate more demand this quarter by offering the ability to transfer FSD from a Tesla you’re trading in to a new Tesla — as long as you take delivery by March 31, 2024.

FSD Transfer and Supercharging transfer if you take delivery of a new Tesla by the end of the quarter!!! Get it while it’s hot!! Get that new Model 3 order in pic.twitter.com/0lhENVXcwI — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) February 3, 2024

It must be a somewhat effective stimulus for new car purchases. It is an offer that definitely gets me thinking and considering the option. Having paid $6,000 for FSD and never really getting out of it what I was hoping — or even what I was hoping and expecting to have by the end of 2019 — I’m not eager to lose it. Considering that it now costs $12,000, that inclination to just hold is that much stronger. I imagine there are many others in my boat with that. Last year, when there was a brief window to transfer FSD with a trade-in and new car purchase, we had a short time to think about this offer and take action. But having considered it last year, one has to think more people are now ready to make the transfer with the offer revived.

There is one other matter to consider with this particular trade-in offer, though. Could Tesla be lowering the trade-in value a bit to make up for this? I wouldn’t assume so, but looking at the trade-in value of $17,600 for the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in the screenshot, it does cross my mind.

Similar to the FSD transfer, Tesla is also apparently offering the option to retain unlimited free Supercharging for cars that have that if you trade in your vehicle and take delivery by March 31, 2024. That’s quite a big value for many drivers. It again shows that Tesla needs sales, that it needs to stimulate more consumer demand.

The lingering question I have is: Why would we think these offers won’t return in another quarter or two or three? If Tesla has felt the need to use these tools to stimulate more demand in two quarters out of the past three, and has big growth plans of course, then who is to think the company won’t be looking for ways to stimulate more demand again in the future?

Perhaps Tesla is confident that an updated version of the Model Y and ramping up of the Tesla Cybertruck will lead to enough demand in the future. But then again, the company is already offering the Model 3 Highland and it seems that isn’t enough to get consumer demand up to the desired level. I don’t know, but as an outsider or shareholder, the FSD and free Supercharging transfer offers come as yellow warning flags. As an owner/customer, the transfer options are highly appealing, of course, so I’m all for them!

What are your thoughts on the FSD and free Supercharging transfer options?

