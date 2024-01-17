New Ford Lightning Electric Pickup Truck For $46,000

It wasn’t that long ago that a Colorado resident was interviewed for the Out of Spec Guide YouTube channel about purchasing a new Ford Lightning electric pickup truck in Colorado for $37,000. This number is much lower than the sticker price because the state of Colorado has some of the best EV incentives in the US. The Colorado guy who scored the new Lightning at such a low price is Ben Westby. Recently on X, he re-shared a post from a guy in Ohio, who is a friend of his, about purchasing a new Lightning for more than he did but still at a reasonable cost. The friend is Alan Meyer and he just got a new Lightning for $46,000. Meyer generously answered some questions about his new EV for CleanTechnica.

Why did you want an electric pickup truck, and why did you choose the Lightning?

I wanted electric because they are less maintenance, efficient, and incredibly smooth. Environmental reasons are secondary to me, but always a plus. I chose the Lightning because it was by far my cheapest electric truck option available in 2024. My out the door price before trade-in was $46k. The next cheapest option is over $60k with a long wait time.

Which Lightning trim did you select? Pro. What was the base price and how much did the incentives reduce it? Base price: $52k Tax Credit: -$7500 Trade: -$3k Trade in rebate: $1500 Do you have a Tesla as well and which one?

We also have a Tesla Model Y. How and why did you become interested in electric vehicles? I first got into EVs due to their superior engineering. Simpler is better. EVs have far less moving parts which means much less can go wrong. They are also incredibly efficient. When I bought my first Tesla Model 3 I was actually SAVING money driving a $46k electric luxury car. People thought I was crazy but I was saving over $900/ month in gas savings. Would you ever go back to a gas or diesel vehicle? NO! I have been looking forward to going all EV for almost a decade now! I’ve transitioned all of my lawn equipment and tools to electric. My wife traded her hybrid for a Model Y last year. Yesterday I ditched my ICE truck for a Ford Lightning! This is a glorious day for our family. Do you do most of your EV charging at home?

Yes, 99% of our EV charging comes from our mobile chargers at home. We do not have a Supercharger closer than an hour from our house – but we do not mind that.

What will you use your Lightning for?

This will be used primarily for work — commuting, hauling, and towing. I haul a lot of lumber, building materials, stone, and mulch. I also tow lifts, trailers, and sometimes boats/jet skis. A truck is a swiss army knife for me. I use them hard!

Do you also have a home solar power system? We do not have solar. I have contacted many solar companies but none will provide service or quotes to my town because our city does not work well with individual solar owners. We also do not have an optimal roof for solar as we have almost no roof surface facing south. What is the TesCalendar? The TesCalendar is a charity calendar entering its 8th year of operation. 8 years ago this calendar was started because the predecessor to me wanted a Tesla calendar to enjoy through the year but nobody sold one! He decided to make one and 25 or so people online wanted one too so he started selling them! By the 4th year over 100 people wanted them and now hundreds of people buy them every year. The proceeds go toward climate related charities such as One Tree Planted. This calendar is formed every year from Tesla owners submitting their photos in a photo contest ran every Summer/Fall on X (Twitter). Tesla related sponsors provide prizes for the photo contest as a winner is chosen each week from August-October until the calendar is full!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here