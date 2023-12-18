Ford Lightning Electric Pickup Truck For $37,000

Anyone who follows EV news closely understands the mainstream media frequently gets electric vehicles wrong. The negative news stories are over-reported, exaggerated, or just incorrect. Maybe the current US news anti-EV bias is partly deliberate, maybe it’s just ignorance — it can be difficult to precisely decipher what the motivations of the overly negative reporters and content creators are.

One of the constant incorrect complaints is that EVs are too expensive, and yet in some cases the total cost of ownership can be lower than comparable gas and diesel vehicles. Additionally, some EV critics may be unaware of all the incentives available that lower the sticker price of new EVs.

A Colorado school teacher, Ben Westby, purchased a new Ford F-150 Lightning for about $37,000, with incentives. Looking online, the price for a gas-powered base model 2023 F-150 is about the same. However, if you walk into a dealership and try to buy one, you might find there is a dealer markup that increases the price considerably.

Westby and his wife do not have an average American lifestyle. They live off-grid at altitude in a rugged environment and have a solar power system combined with energy storage. The Lightning appealed to them because, in his own words, the truck has the ability to produce 9,600 watts of power. All that electricity can be used as backup power for their living needs, if necessary. The particular model Westby purchased is the standard range XLT Lightning, which initially had a price of $60,000. He was able to secure a $4000 dealer discount combined with a Ford rebate. His new truck also qualified for the Colorado vehicle exchange program so he could replace his Ford Flex gas vehicle and have the state program give the dealer $6,000 to reduce the dealer price of the Lightning. There was also a state of Colorado EV tax rebate of $5000. Westby also said the EV will most likely be eligible for the full federal EV tax credit of $7,500. When combined, the various incentives brought the truck’s cost down to about $37,000. Westby and his wife had a Tesla Model 3 that they sold for the Lightning purchase because the truck better fits their needs.



Another myth is dispelled in the video — the one about there not being enough public EV chargers. However, all states and cities in the US do not have exactly the same chargers and the same number of chargers. The video makes that point that Colorado does have some EV charging infrastructure. (There are other states such as Kentucky or the Dakotas where there is less.)

In the video wrap-up section, the Lightning is said to be very comfortable, spacious, and versatile. Level 2 charging is available at the owner’s workplace, so the truck can be charged there while he works. Charging at work is obviously more convenient than having to drive a gasmobile to a gas station.

He recently posted on X about sledding in the Colorado mountains, including some photos of the Lightning.

Trucks do great work but they also are great for fun! Sledding party gets to have a lift back up the mountain. Our sledding hill is nearly 1/2 mile down!@ford @jimfarley98 @electric_jake @ebergg @COEnergyOffice pic.twitter.com/84f7BeQFnc — Benjamin Westby (Back Roads EV) (@jaminwestby) December 17, 2023

The overly negative mainstream EV news might have convinced a few people that electric vehicles are not worthy. In reality, they are superior in many ways. The internal combustion engine has always been quite energy-inefficient (read: wasteful). The exhaust creates harmful air pollution that contributes to human illness and premature deaths. Young children and the elderly are most impacted by this air pollution. Fossil fuels also are one of the primary causes of climate change.

Read more about electric vehicle benefits, and don’t believe the overly negative nonsense coming from the mainstream news.

