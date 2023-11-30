Volvo FH Electric Is First EV To Win Truck Of The Year

In a historic, first-ever win for an electric vehicle, the Volvo FH Electric class 8 truck is the 2024 International Truck of the Year. Note: not the electric truck of the year. The real one. The big burrito.

The International Truck of the Year Award is bestowed by 24 commercial vehicle journalists from trucking publications throughout Europe, and considers all the new commercial trucks introduced to the market during the previous 12 months. The winner is the one that, “has made the most significant contribution to road transport efficiency.”

This year? That’s the Volvo FH Electric … which isn’t as big a surprise as you might think, considering it’s the fourth time that a Volvo FH model has been named Truck of the Year.

“With the introduction of the FH Electric, Volvo Trucks has delivered a state-of-the-art battery electric vehicle range, suitable for a wide array of transport operations,” said Gianenrico Griffini, chairman of the International Truck of the Year and (obviously) a huge Volvo fan. “It’s proof that the energy transition is gaining strength even in today’s challenging business environment.”

For their part, the Volvo Trucks team seems really excited about the win. “I am so very proud that our Volvo FH Electric has won this highly respected award,” said Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, as he accepted the prestigious award during the prize ceremony at the Solutrans Transport Exhibition in Lyon, France, last week. “For the first time in history the transport industry has chosen an electric vehicle as Truck of the Year. The Volvo FH Electric represents a new era in trucking and winning this award clearly shows that the shift to zero emission transport is happening here and now.” The Volvo FH Electric can operate at a total of 44 tonnes. Production of the Volvo FH Electric started in 2022 in Volvo’s factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, and production in the factory in Ghent, Belgium began earlier this year. Source | Images: Volvo Trucks.

