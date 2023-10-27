Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
Volvo Will Build The EX30 Compact SUV In Ghent Factory

Published

In a response to the strong demand global for Volvo Cars’ upcoming new EX30 compact crossover, the company has decided to start building the new fully electric Volvo EX30 in its Ghent, Belgium plant from 2025, expanding production capacity for the hotly anticipated new vehicle.

Production of the all-electric Volvo EX30 is already underway in Zhangjiakou, China with the first examples of the affordable new EV scheduled to reach customers before the end of this year. The decision to also build the EX30 in Ghent significantly boosts production capacity for the EX30 in Europe, and bodes well for the company’s global plans for the vehicle. It also reflects on Volvo Cars’ “Henry Ford-like” ambition to build its cars where it sells them as much as possible.

“Our ambition is to sell the EX30 around the world at an attractive price point, easing the transition to driving an electric Volvo car for more people while also contributing to company margins,” said Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ chief executive. “Adding production in Ghent is a logical move as we aim to capture the strong demand for our exciting small electric SUV across the globe.”

On Track & In Demand

Jim Rowan and Volvo EX30 at the company’s official press reveal.

You’ll recall that, back in 2017, Volvo Cars first announced their commitment to electrify all future models from 2019, such that all “new” Volvo Cars models would be available as fully electric or hybrid vehicles. The company aimed to phase out traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as part of their strategy to address environmental concerns and reduce their carbon footprint, and they’ve remained true to form. As I type this, every Volvo sold in the US is a “B” series hybrid, PHEV, or full BEV.

Don’t expect Volvo to go back on its ambitious electrification plans, in other words. Volvo has announced plans to stop all diesel production already, and aims for half of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars in the next few years.

 

Source | Images: Volvo Cars.

 
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

