Volvo VNR Electric Trucks Deliver For Loblaw Canada

Loblaw, the largest grocery and pharmacy chain in Canada, is putting the new Volvo VNR Electric semi truck to the test, servicing its grocery stores in Montreal. The ultra-quiet, zero-emission VNR semis will be transporting products from warehouses to the company’s stores throughout the Montreal metro area.

“It is a win-win opportunity to support customers who share our commitment to a sustainable future, so we are honored to be to be part of this journey with Loblaw as they work to transition their fleet to fossil-free solutions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Loblaw has been purchasing Volvo (semi) trucks for more than 25 years and we have worked to provide them with dependable, efficient, and innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. Now, with the adoption of the Volvo VNR Electric, we are taking our partnership to a new level, uniting in our commitment to decarbonizing the transportation industry.”

The Class 8 VNR Electric was designed for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution and pickup and delivery operations. Loblaw’s Montreal rollout will see two of the Volvo 6×4 tractors go into service with a “six-pack” battery configuration good for about 275 miles of range. The trucks will operate out of Loblaw’s distribution center in Boucherville, Quebec, where the company has installed four 175 kW DC fast chargers, enabling the trucks’ massive 565 kWh battery packs to fully charge in as little as 90 minutes.

The trucks will operate on routes that cover approximately 120 miles per day across two eight-hour shifts.

“We operate stores within 10 kilometers of 90% of Canadians, which means we run thousands of deliveries every single day and millions per year,” explains Rob Wiebe, chief administrative officer for Loblaw. “Finding viable solutions to decarbonize our transportation fleet is critical, as we work to fight climate change. It’s thanks to the innovation and dependability of organizations like Volvo Trucks North America that we’ll be able to achieve this goal.”

Loblaw added the zero-tailpipe emissions Volvo VNR Electric to support the company’s sustainability initiatives and reduce the environmental impact of its operations, as it strives to achieve net zero by 2040. The company plans to steadily expand their adoption of BEV semis (which, in theory, would include the 25 Tesla Semis the company ordered way back in 2017 and which have yet to materialize) as they work towards their goal of fully transitioning to ZEV day cabs by 2030.

Source | Images: Loblaw, Volvo Trucks.