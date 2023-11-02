Connect with us

Tesla Model 3 Highland

Tesla Sends Massive Shipments of New Model 3 Highland to Europe

It’s just about 2 months since Tesla introduced the design-refreshed Model 3 Highland in select regions outside of North America. It looks like Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai is in full swing with the production of the new Model 3.

In the last week or so, massive shipments of the Tesla Model 3 Highland have reached Europe. Tesla has unloaded vehicle transport vessels at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, and the Port of Barcelona, Spain.

The new Model 3 with a facelift and an upgraded interior seems to have become popular in Europe. According to the EV registration data shared by eu-evs.com, a total of 2,899 Tesla Model 3s were registered in Europe last month (September), while the number has dropped this month with 980 units so far (October 29 at the time of writing).

The Tesla Model Y on the other hand is the reigning EV in Europe, with 20,108 units registered last month and 3,568 cars registered in October to date (October 29, 2023).

So, massive shipments of the new Tesla Model 3 Highland have been unloaded at multiple European ports in recent weeks. Tesla enthusiast accounts tracking these developments on the ground like @LucWaterlot, @mortenlund89 and others on X (Twitter) have been reporting the deliveries to Europe.

The following footage shows a ship unloading new Tesla Model 3 Highland EVs from a vessel that embarked from Shanghai, China, and anchored in Barcelona, Spain.

The number of Tesla Model 3s at the Port of Zeebrugge has become so large that Tesla has started moving them by train in Belgium and to other countries in Europe. Actually, the first train loaded with the Highland Model 3 cars left the Belgian port on October 29.

Tesla Model 3 Highland Tires for Europe and the Middle East

In some earlier pictures of the new Tesla Model 3 loaded on car carrier trailers, Morten was able to take some closeup photos of the wheels and tires of the cars.

Tesla is delivering the new Highland Model 3 with two different tires according to the wheel size. We covered the available wheels in our Tesla Model 3 Highland details specs post earlier. For the 18″ Photon Wheels, Tesla is shipping Model 3 Highland cars with the factory-installed Michelin e-Primacy tires with the 235/45R18 98V specs. 19″ Nova Wheels on a Tesla Model 3 Highland come with Hankook tires with the 235/40R19 96W specification. Tesla also started shipping Model 3 cars with Hankook Kinergy GT tires in the US and Canada last year.

Tesla’s official parts catalog also mentions these new tires and their specifications — in case anyone needs to re-order them for their vehicles.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @Iqtidar.

 
Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

