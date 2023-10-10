Tesla Model Y Surpasses 2 Million Sales! — CleanTechnica Exclusive

The Tesla Model Y has seemingly surpassed 2 million sales worldwide. A CleanTechnica reader passed along the tip, as he has kindly done before when the Model Y and Model 3 crossed earlier milestones.

I doubled checked it with our numbers and found that the Model Y’s cumulative sales had indeed passed 2 million based on our counting and calculations as well. In fact, the Model Y is already right on the tail of the Model 3! The Model Y is at 2.16 million sales since its birth whereas the Model 3 is at 2.20 million sales. So, the Model Y should surpass the Model 3 in this quarter to become the best selling electric vehicle of all time. And good luck to anyone who tries to catch it! My prediction is that the Model Y is going to hold onto that record for a long time.

“Tesla Model Y launched on 2020-03 crossed 2 million mark in 2023-08 in just 3½ years,” the CleanTechnica reader, Madan Rajan, wrote. “Wonderful record.” Indeed. Reaching 2 million global sales and nearly passing up the Model 3 in just 3½ years is a stunning achievement. But also one that many of us thought — and predicted — the Model Y would able to accomplish. It is the perfect mixture of performance, tech, price, range, and style.

One thing we can assume as well: it won’t take the Model Y another 3½ years to sell another 2 million units.

For more on why this electric crossover is so popular, check out our long-term review of the Tesla Model Y.