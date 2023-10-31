Electric Bus Traction in Stockholm & Sicily Increase Exponentially With Bus Expert Solaris Supplying The Stocks

Solaris, a Polish e-mobility leader in public transport, continues to make waves in the world of sustainable transportation with its latest orders from Sweden’s Nobina Stockholm and Italy’s AMTS Catania earlier this October.

The new orders push Solaris, adding to its September orders supplying 23 electric buses to the town of Kristianstad, Sweden.

More From Sweden

Swedish public transport operator Nobina Stockholm has placed an order for 55 Urbino 15 LE electric buses from Solaris. These impressive tri-axle vehicles, designated as class II, are set to serve suburban routes in the Stockholm region, with an anticipated delivery date in 2024.

This collaboration strengthens Solaris’ position in the Swedish intercity segment and advances the cause of zero-emission suburban transportation, marking a pivotal moment in the global shift towards sustainable mobility.

Javier Iriarte, the CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach, expressed the company’s pride in earning the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them by Nobina.

“We are pleased to enhance Solaris’ position in the Swedish intercity segment through our partnership with Nobina. This contract is also significant for us because it implements zero-emission solutions in suburban transportation, which is crucial for the global mobility transformation. We are proud with trust and responsibility placed in us. The Urbino 15 LE electric is an excellent product, and we are thrilled that it will provide passengers with comfort on suburban routes while minimizing the climate impact,” Iriarte said.

The Urbino 15 LE electric buses, versatile for both city and suburban routes, feature a powerful 240 kW central motor, powered by Solaris High Energy batteries boasting a capacity exceeding 550 kWh. This means the buses can operate all day, with convenient nighttime recharging. Safety is paramount, with the inclusion of the Mobileye Shield+ driver assistance system. Additional features such as air conditioning and specialized equipment for various weather conditions demonstrate Solaris’ commitment to passenger comfort and accessibility.

Meanwhile in Italy

Meanwhile in Italy, AMTS Catania, the public transport company in Catania, Sicily, has chosen Solaris for its commitment to sustainability. They have ordered 42 electric buses in 2023, comprised of 32 Urbino 12 electric buses and 10 Urbino 18 electric buses, scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

Solaris’ Urbino 12 electric bus boasts a low-floor design with zero emissions and a range of up to 250 kilometers, equipped with advanced safety features. The Urbino 18 electric bus, an articulated zero-emission marvel, offers a range of up to 200 kilometers and features state-of-the-art safety systems.

AMTS Catania’s investment in these electric buses underscores its commitment to reducing emissions and noise pollution while enhancing passenger convenience. Solaris’ Urbino electric buses align perfectly with the needs of the city, providing reliability, efficiency, and advanced safety for the public transportation system.

Solaris, with its extensive portfolio and commitment to sustainability, is a driving force in the evolution of eco-friendly public transport across Europe. They have already delivered over 2,000 battery-powered electric buses to clients in 21 countries, with additional orders currently in progress.

“We are extremely proud of the trust placed in our company by the carrier AMTS Catania, which has ordered another batch of zero-emission buses from our company. We are happy to be able to support the green transition of transport in Catania and to deliver more innovative solutions for the inhabitants of this lovely Sicilian port,” said Olivier Michard, Member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing.

These stories showcase Solaris’ unwavering dedication to pioneering sustainable public transportation solutions and making a meaningful impact on the global mobility landscape.