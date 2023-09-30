Solaris Keeps Up The E-Bus Work In September

Electric buses have become increasingly popular in cities due to their cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, and passenger comfort. With the decline in battery prices, electric buses have emerged as the superior choice for city transit agencies. Sales of electric buses have skyrocketed, with a significant increase in their usage across Europe’s urban areas.

Solaris has been on an exciting battery-powered journey since 2011, starting with the launch of its first electric bus. They have since expanded its electric bus lineup with various models, including bi-articulated and intercity buses. With a growing demand for zero-emission transportation, Solaris now produces around 1500 buses annually, with electric drives accounting for half of its production. The industry shift towards electric buses is evident, as evidenced by the delivery and sale of 2000 Solaris e-buses.

Solaris credits its success to its customized approach in selling electric buses. Instead of offering a limited range of models, Solaris collaborates with municipalities and transit companies to develop buses tailored to local requirements and optimized for specific routes. By eliminating guesswork, Solaris ensures that municipalities can have full confidence in the performance of these buses in their respective areas of operation.

So, it should be obvious why we cover the company. It is pushing the e-bus envelope, and is making a real impact on the world, especially in Europe. Given that we know diesel emissions kill people, Solaris is actually out there saving lives. Plus, getting some vehicles off the road helps reduce congestion, so it’s keeping some European headaches at bay, too.

So, let’s take a look at what these superheroes have been up to during September!

More Electric Buses For Sweden

Solaris Bus & Coach has secured a new contract for supplying electric buses to Kristianstad, Sweden. The order includes 23 e-buses from the Solaris Urbino family, contributing to the town’s efforts in achieving zero-emission transport. These advanced vehicles, with high-capacity batteries, will be delivered by July next year. The Urbino 15 LE electric is designed for city and intercity routes, while the Urbino 12 electric is a popular choice for low-floor city travel. Both models will be charged using a plug-in connector with a power output of 130 kW.

Vehicles in Kristianstad will provide accessibility for passengers with limited mobility. The Urbino 15 LE electric and Urbino 12 electric models feature ramps and directly accessible seats for those with disabilities. LED RGB lighting enhances the modern interior, while a monitoring system and eMirror solution improve safety and visibility for passengers and drivers alike. So, they’re not just getting e-buses, but good ones.

“Every new city that decides to invest in zero-emission Solaris vehicles is another token of trust and the best proof of the high quality of our products. We are very pleased to be a partner in transforming local public transport to become more sustainable,” said Olivier Michard, Member of the Management Board for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

New Leadership For Intercity Bus Division

Solaris Bus & Coach aims to expand its European presence in zero-emission intercity buses. Leading the team responsible for this area is Luca Cordiviola, who joined the company in August as the Interurban Platform Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Luca to the team. His knowledge and experience will provide a solid foundation for the Interurban sector within our company. I am convinced that the strength of Luca’s experience and that of our teams, as well as Solaris’ innovation potential, will enable us to establish a strong market position in the field of zero-emission intercity vehicles. I wish him every success and good luck in his everyday actions,” said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

With 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Luca Cordiviola joins the effort and brings a lot into it. He has held key executive positions in product strategy and business management at companies like Iveco, Irisbus, and IIA Bredamenarini. His extensive international experience spans across not only Europe, but also Asia.

Głogów (Glogow) Poland Gets Its First Electric Buses

Gmina Miejska Głogów has chosen Solaris Bus & Coach through a tender process to provide five Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses, along with the necessary charging infrastructure. The signing ceremony, graced by Głogów Mayor Rafael Rokaszewicz, marked an important milestone. As per the contract, the first battery-powered electric buses will arrive in this Lower Silesian town in the latter half of 2024.

“The purchase of further electric buses by the Gmina Miejska Głogów not only has a social and economic dimension but will also bring many environmental benefits. It is important to us that the buses in Głogów are zero-emission and do not pollute our environment. Solaris is a leader in the European of electric buses, so we are looking forward to this cooperation immensely,” said Rafael Rokaszewicz, Mayor of Głogów.

The bus will have a 220 kW engine powered by Solaris High Energy batteries, with a capacity of 280 kWh. Charging options include plug-in connectors and an inverted pantograph. This allows the buses to operate reliably and eco-friendly throughout the day. Additionally, the manufacturer will provide charging infrastructure, including a fast-charging station on Towarowa Street and plug-in chargers at the bus depot on Transportowa Street. These charging stations will be crucial for efficient bus charging.

“We are very much looking forward to the next chapter of our long-term collaboration and would like to congratulate you on this impressive investment in zero-emission buses, which will make public transport in Głogów more sustainable and resident-friendly,” said Waldemar Wlazło, for the Western and Southern Region in Poland at Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

The collaboration with Głogów began in 2006, and since then, the town’s fleet has welcomed a remarkable addition of over 20 Solaris vehicles, including 4 hybrid buses. This enduring partnership has not only enhanced the quality of public transportation, but also exemplified a commitment to eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Featured image provided by Solaris.