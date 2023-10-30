Scania Continues To Brings New Energy By Offering Next Level Electric Trucks

Scania unveiled its cutting-edge line of regional electric trucks with zero emissions in June 2022, and this innovative initiative has garnered substantial orders. The manufacturing process is set to commence in Södertälje, Sweden, where they will produce trucks equipped with R and S cabs boasting a power of 400 or 450 kW, perfectly suited for a wide range of truck applications.

The latest urban battery-electric vehicles come with updated green battery packs and e-adapted chassis, complemented by services like Scania Charging Access. This comprehensive offering has now reached a level of maturity that makes it appealing and relevant to a diverse customer base, regardless of their specific transportation needs.

“Operating zero-emission trucks is no longer a privilege for the chosen few. Scania’s offer now covers a wide span of applications and customer demands, while offering services that are lowering the threshold for a transformation towards fossil-free transports for the many,” Fredrik Allard, Senior Vice President and Head of E-mobility at Scania, said.

The Next Generation Of Electric Trucks

Scania’s next-generation regional electric trucks boast impressive specifications: they can handle gross train weights of up to 64 tons, offer a range of up to 390 kilometers, support charging capacities of up to 375 kW, and provide power levels of 400 or 450 kW (approximately 610 hp), significantly surpassing those of conventional trucks currently on the roads.

Allard explains, “With the exception of long-haul operations, there are few scenarios where these trucks would not meet operational needs. While some applications may remain less inclined to go electric in the near future, many buyers will be pleasantly surprised by the capabilities and efficiency of these trucks, especially when coupled with our digital services.”

Scania’s latest electric trucks are available in both rigid and tractor configurations, with options for both R and S series cabs. The range can vary depending on factors like weight, operating conditions, weather, and driving style, but a 27-ton city tipper with six batteries can expect up to 350 kilometers between charges. A one-hour charge will add 270 kilometers of range, and even a 130 kW charger can add 100 kilometers of range in one hour for a truck consuming 1.3 kWh/km.

Allard emphasizes, “We need to change our mindset from always charging from 10% to 100%, as we do with diesel. With battery-electric vehicles, we should charge for the required range. If you have 120 kilometers to your home depot charger, there’s no need to charge beyond that distance with a slight margin.”

Scania introduced its first battery-electric trucks in 2021, primarily for urban applications, marking the transition to fossil-free transport. The company is now expanding its offering to include distribution trucks and light tippers, with e-adapted chassis, Northvolt batteries, and enhanced auxiliary systems for improved functionality and simplicity.

Simultaneously, Scania is introducing the EM C1-4 family of electric machines in five different power levels, which is expected to become a significant part of Scania’s portfolio due to its flexibility and customization options.

Allard explains, “With these five different power levels and four gears, we can tailor battery-electric vehicles to match the specific operational needs of each customer.”

Battery Technology Extends Truck Service

Scania uses cells from Northvolt, a Swedish manufacturer, which can power trucks for up to 1.5 million kilometers, with a carbon footprint about one-third that of industry standards. What sets Scania’s batteries apart is their ability to be repeatedly charged up to 100% of their state of charge window without affecting their lifespan. They also maintain a consistent charging speed throughout, ensuring predictable charging times and a low total cost of ownership.

This achievement is the result of careful temperature management in collaboration with Northvolt, adapting battery technology to heavy vehicles with high-capacity batteries. Allard believes that charging concerns will become less problematic as people gain a better understanding of how batteries function in practice.

Allard notes, “When we analyze operational patterns, it often becomes clear that the majority have sufficient range, with some margin. Tippers and similar applications in urban areas often cover fewer than 200 kilometers per day. With home depot charging and Scania Charging Access for backup, range will not be an issue.”

The transition to sustainable, fossil-free, zero-emission transport is an ongoing process, and industry leaders like Scania play a crucial role. Scania anticipates a significant shift, starting in Europe and the USA, driven by customer demand for sustainability, increasing regulations, and the cost parity electric trucks are expected to achieve compared to diesel counterparts.

Allard concludes, “The interest in battery-electric solutions is enormous, with potential customers everywhere. With our expanding portfolio and infrastructure, achieving Scania’s goal of selling 50% electric trucks in Europe by 2030 is well within reach.”

Scania Charging Access — One For All, All For One

Earlier this year, Scania Charging Access was presented, a service which is now open for business. Scania is offering seamless access to a European-wide charging network in 12 countries, with charge points ranked according to how suitable they are for trucks.

Customers receive a consolidated invoice from Scania, regardless of the charge point operator, without any sign-up or monthly fees. Owning a Scania vehicle is the only requirement for joining Scania Charging Access.

Magnus Höglund, Head of Charging Solutions at Scania, explains, “We are pioneering a consolidated service for heavy vehicles in Europe, designed for en-route charging. Our mission is to simplify electrification by eliminating range anxiety and administrative hassles, offering truck-ready charge points.”

While the network for trucks and buses initially has limited coverage, Höglund expects rapid expansion, particularly as more charging operators become involved. The Scania Driver App and My Scania allow customers to easily identify and access truck-ready charge points, with continuous enhancements and additional charging operators to be added to the service.