Scania Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery-Electric Bus Platform at Busworld

At the recent Busworld exhibition, which ran from October 7 to 12, Scania has once again emphasized its commitment to electrification as it introduced its latest innovative battery-electric bus platform, alongside a suite of e-mobility solutions.

This strategic move propels Scania toward the achievement of Science-Based Targets for CO2 reduction and the realization of silent zero-emission transportation for communities worldwide, a goal which first commenced with pioneering hybrid electric bus field tests as far back as 2007.

New BEV platform

The new Scania battery-electric bus platform represents a pivotal component within the company’s comprehensive e-mobility solutions portfolio, which spans vehicles, services, and systems. This groundbreaking platform offers low-entry 4×2 buses equipped with sustainably sourced and built batteries boasting an impressive energy storage capacity of up to 520 kWh. These batteries have been meticulously engineered for heavy commercial vehicles, granting them a remarkable range of over 500 kilometers under optimal conditions.

The bus is known as the Scania Castrosua BEV and is a rear-wheel drive with a 520kWh battery, a low entry with a 13 meter length and independent front axle suspension.

“During the development of our new battery electric bus platform, range, performance, and battery responsibility have been key areas — all crucial to achieving viable and sustainable transport systems. Combined with our latest e-mobility services and solutions, this means we will provide complete and highly competitive solutions for urban applications in all our current regions,” Carl-Johan Lööf, Head of Product Management, People Transport Solutions at Scania said in a press statement.

Scania’s e-mobility offering extends far beyond the buses themselves, encompassing a holistic approach that covers site energy and operational analysis, charging infrastructure, financing, installation, and a spectrum of other services. This end-to-end approach ensures that Scania’s partners receive the guidance and support necessary for reliable and efficient operations.

The initial introduction of the platform features low-entry 4×2 buses, developed in close collaboration with bodybuilder partners. These buses are available in two performance configurations: a four-battery variant with a 416 kWh capacity and a five-battery variant with a 520 kWh capacity. In ideal conditions, this translates to a range of over 400 km for the former and over 500 km for the latter.

Lööf said in a press conference on October 5 that within the transport sector, it is imperative to consider the environmental impact of emissions and manage the entire product lifecycle. Scania aligns its operations with the vision of sustainable development, ensuring the well-being of both people and the environment across the entire value chain.

Sustainability in Battery Production

The sustainably developed batteries are the result of a partnership between Northvolt and Scania, a guarantee of premium quality and holistic responsibility. These batteries represent one of the most sustainable options for heavy commercial vehicles available on the market. With improved battery capacity and range, the new bus platform also introduces advanced safety and digital features.

The low-entry 4×2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) offers flexible specifications to suit varying conditions and requirements while accommodating bodybuilders’ needs. It is suitable for medium and heavy-duty operations in city, suburban, and regional settings, belonging to both Class I and Class II categories. The bus is available in two chassis widths (2500 mm and 2550 mm) and provides different axle gear options to conquer the most challenging topographies.

The new electric machine is more powerful than its predecessors, thanks to an integrated cooling system and an updated control system with robust cybersecurity measures. Operating at a peak of 300 kW and a continuous output of 250 kW, it showcases exceptional performance.

High-capacity battery packs are available in both 4-pack (416 kWh) and 5-pack (520 kWh) configurations, offering ranges exceeding 400 km and 500 km, respectively, under optimal conditions. The partnership with Northvolt ensures quality and environmental and social sustainability throughout the production process and supply chain.

Innovative battery packs and a state-of-the-art battery management system enable faster charging, while a redesigned charging port placement enhances convenience.

The safety aspect is not compromised, both inside and out. The buses feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and additional safety features, exceeding EU safety regulations for heavy commercial vehicles. Robust cybersecurity safeguards protect the driver, passengers, and road users.

Equipped with a new electrical system and the Smart Dash instrument panel, these buses introduce a host of digital functionalities, including enhanced safety features, remote diagnostics, real-time mapping, and over-the-air capabilities. The future-proof Smart Dash, a wireless update interface, seamlessly integrates with other digital touchpoints, enhancing the driver experience and operational efficiency.

Busworld’s Importance

Busworld is an important event in the transportation sector in Europe. The innovations presented there are transforming the transport industry, leading to modern technologies in electrification, automation, and connectivity. It opens doors to more efficient and safer transport and makes the shift to more sustainable transport possible. At the world’s biggest exhibition for the bus and coach industry, Scania joined international participants in dialogues and shared knowledge and experiences about the future of the bus industry.

“The event is a great opportunity to meet and discuss with customers, partners, and other stakeholders in the sector. We are continuously aligning our operations and solutions towards sustainable development and are focused on managing our impact on people and the environment throughout the value chain. Our new e-mobility solutions are excellent examples and we are really excited to bring this to market,” Tobias Siöström, Marketing Communications Manager, People Transport Solutions told reporters at the press conference.

In addition to the Scania Castrosua BEV, Scania also presented the following technologies at Busworld:

Scania Irizar i6s Efficient; 6×2*4; 14,07 m; luggage volume~12,5 m3; engine OC 13L, 410 hp; LBG/LNG 730L fuel tank; rear WC and front fridge; Independent front axle suspension

Scania Touring; 4×2; 10.9 m; engine DC 13L, 410 hp; Biodiesel 275L fuel tank; front fridge; Independent front axle suspension

Kempower S-Series Charging Satellite