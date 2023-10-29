Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
The Giga Hydrogen powered truck and Erga EV Bus are Isuzu’s highlights at its Japan Mobility Show Booth (Photo from Isuzu Media Center)

Clean Transport

Isuzu Unveils Its 1st Electric Bus

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Isuzu just unveiled the Erga EV bus, claiming it to be the world’s first battery electric flat-floor route bus. It was unveiled at the first Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show) on October 25. It is scheduled to launch in Japan in 2024. 

The Erga EV is powered by a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack that provides a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) on a single charge. It has a seating capacity of up to 90 passengers and is equipped with a variety of features to improve safety and comfort, including an automatic emergency braking system (AEBS), a lane departure warning system, a unique blind spot monitoring system, adaptive cruise control, and even USB charging ports for sitting passengers.

Flat-floor, transitional acceleration

The flat-floor, obstacle-free Erga EV bus. Photo from techsauceph.com.

The flat-floor, low-height bus with a flexible layout allows for the elimination of steps at the rear of the bus, creating a fully wide and extremely accessible interior. This “non-step” design allows passengers to easily get on and off the bus easily, especially for those physically challenged.

Moreover, all seats are leveled in such a way that there is no part of the bus with steps (for example, to the rear most seats or seats that are over the fenders), making movement within the bus completely barrier-free.

The lack of a large powerplant allows this layout.

The rear-wheel-drive bus uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). The very efficient motor has a high power density, allowing for smoother acceleration and deceleration, as well as lower vibration and noise levels.

Side view of the flat-floor, obstacle-free Erga EV bus that can accommodate up to 90 passengers. Photo from techsauceph.com.

The way the bus accelerates is a smooth transition, because the already torquey motors can gain traction without the need for speeding up. This feature maximizes passenger safety and comfort. With these improvements, Isuzu aims to eliminate onboard accidents, such as falls, entirely.

Side view of the flat-floor, obstacle-free Erga EV bus that can accommodate up to 90 passengers. Photo from techsauceph.com.

Transition to zero emission in Japan

The Isuzu Erga EV is a significant development in the transition to zero-emission public transportation in Japan.
But this is not the first time Isuzu’s gotten into decarbonization efforts to reduce emissions from its diesel engines. The company began that as early as 1995 when it was instrumental in developing the Common Rail Fuel Injection system, which helps to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Five years later, it introduced the Variable Geometry Turbocharger, which has become commonplace in diesel engines for higher outputs. This was followed by the invention of the Diesel Particulate Filter, which helps to cut particulate matter emissions.

In 2010, it released the Selective Catalytic Reduction system for diesel engines, which helps to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides. And in 2015, Isuzu developed the next-generation Common Rail Direct fuel Injection (CRDI) system, which further improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Its electrification efforts have been happening for over a decade, starting with the Elf EV in Japan in 2012. In 2018, it released the N-Series EV domestically, and in 2024, it will make the Isuzu Erga EV bus in Japan.

A crowd of onlookers visit the ERGA EV booth at the opening of the Japan Mobility Show. It was observed that a large number of children were brought by their parents to the show. Photo from Isuzu Social Media posting.

“Isuzu is committed to further commercial electric vehicles, as part of our concept of “Innovation for You,” That is not only to help reduce air pollution and achieve climate goals but working with governments, businesses, and other stakeholders to create a more sustainable transportation future,” Shinesuke Minami, President and COO of Isuzu Motor Co., said in Japanese on the sidelines of the press conference following the press briefing for the booth.

In addition to its own EV development efforts, Isuzu is also partnering with other companies to accelerate the adoption of EVs. For example, in 2022, Isuzu announced a partnership with the Japanese government to develop and deploy hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Written with Deriq Bernard Tribdino of chargedph.com and techsauceph.com

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Raymond Gregory Tribdino is the motoring & information technology editor of Malaya Business Insight (www.malaya.com.ph) in the Philippines. He has been covering automotive, transport, and IT since 1992. His passion for electric vehicles started with the failed electrification of a scooter in 1994. He wrote for EVWorld.com, one of the pioneer electric vehicle websites, in 1997. He was a college professor for 8 years at the Philippine Women’s University. He is also now a podcaster co-hosting for the Philippines' top-rated YouTube tech site “TechSabado” and the baby-boomer popular “Today is Tuesday.” He is a husband and father of five, a weekend mechanic and considers himself a handyman, an amateur ecologist, and environmentalist. He is back to trying to electrify motorcycles starting with a plug-in trail motorcycle.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

More Electric Buses Operated By Energy Producer Aboitiz Deployed In Philippine Urban Centers

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Promoting sustainable transportation in the Philippines is difficult...

October 22, 2023

Clean Transport

Scania Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery-Electric Bus Platform at Busworld

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! At the recent Busworld exhibition, which ran from...

October 21, 2023

Clean Transport

How the US Can Electrify Its Public Fleets, from City Buses to Garbage Trucks

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Public vehicle fleets, which include everything from city...

October 19, 2023

Clean Transport

Roam Partners With Schools & Public Transport Operators To Launch The Roam Move Electric Shuttle Bus In Nairobi

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! As you drive around Nairobi, Kenya, you will...

October 19, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.