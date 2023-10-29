Connect with us

BYD Makes A Splash At Japan Mobility Show With Seal Debut — 1st Chinese Carmaker There

From left to right: Li Yunfei, General Manager of BYD Branding & PR Division; Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division; Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Co., Ltd.; and Atsuki Tofukuji, President of BYD Auto Japan Inc. Photo courtesy of BYD.
BYD is officially the first-ever Chinese automaker to participate in the Japan Mobility Show. The world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs) made a big splash at the global automotive show formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show.

BYD showcased five of its NEV models along with an array of its advanced technologies, highlighting Japan’s growing interest in electric vehicles.

Its participation in the event not only underscores BYD’s pioneering presence but also highlights the possible shifting preferences of the Japanese market toward electrified vehicles.

Atsuki Tofukuji, President of BYD Auto Japan Inc., introduced the lineup on exhibition. He underscored BYD’s unwavering commitment to innovation, pointing to technologies such as its CTB technology, its e⁴ Platform, and its DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, among others. He further conveyed BYD’s aim to provide the Japanese market with more diverse new energy vehicle options in the future.

Highlights of BYD’s Booth

The highlight of the show was the BYD Seal, a purely electric, sporty sedan that will make its Japanese debut in the spring of 2024. This much-anticipated launch took center stage, symbolizing BYD’s commitment to delivering innovative EV solutions to the Japanese audience.

Adding to the excitement, Yangwang, one of BYD’s prestigious electric sub-brands, introduced the U8, which made its first-ever appearance outside of China. Media present at the press briefing were wowed by the U8’s cutting-edge technology, exceptional craftsmanship, and futuristic design, complete with a remarkable tank turn demonstration.

Meanwhile, another subsidiary of BYD, Denza, presented its high-end luxury MPV, the D9, which also garnered significant attention at the show for its attributes.

BYD Seal. Photo courtesy of BYD.

“For 28 years, BYD has been unwavering in its commitment to technological innovations and its green dream. We’re striving to align diverse lifestyles with eco-conscious mobility choices. With Japanese consumers by our side, we’re promoting the adoption of EV products and technology, aiming to make ‘electric vehicle’ the ‘essential vehicle’ in people’s daily life, and to pioneer the transition to sustainable mobility,” Liu Xueliang, General Manager of the BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, said at the press conference.

BYD Auto Leads the Global Electric Vehicle Revolution

The crowd at the BYD booth at the Japan Mobility Show. Photo courtesy of techsauceph.com

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a global high-tech company committed to using technological innovations to create a better life. BYD Auto is focused on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector.

BYD Auto has mastered the core technologies of the entire new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial chain, including batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. In recent years, the company has made significant technological advancements, such as the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e-Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e⁴ Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system.

BYD Auto is the world’s first automaker to stop producing 100% fossil-fueled vehicles and has remained the top seller of passenger new energy vehicles in China for 10 consecutive years.

As of September 2023, BYD has achieved global sales of over 5.4 million new energy vehicles, establishing itself as the preeminent brand in the sector on a global scale. Operating across six continents and in more than 400 cities within 70 countries and regions, BYD continues to pursue its mission of leveraging technological innovations to enhance quality of life.

“BYD’s steadfast dedication to innovating electric mobility solutions, enriching the vehicular experience for Japanese consumers, and fostering a greener and more sustainable future is unwavering,” Xueliang added, emphasizing its eco-conscious mobility offerings and sustainable mobility with the support of Japanese consumers.

Initial D Heroes

To market the brand to the Japanese automotive market is a huge undertaking. Fiercely loyal to its home brands, the Japanese rarely go for foreign car marques. Thus, using local heroes is part of BYD’s attempts at connecting with the market. BYD elicited the support of Keiichi Tsuchiya, the Japanese motorsport legend known as the “Drift King” and the 24 Hours of Le Mans runner-up, who attended the launch.

Tsuchiya is a highly respected figure in the world of motorsport, and his presence at the BYD launch is a sign of the company’s growing stature in the industry. Tsuchiya is also known for his role as the technical advisor for the manga and anime series Initial D, which has inspired generations of motorsport fans around the world.

The Yangwang U8. Photo courtesy of BYD.

BYD made its foray into the Japanese passenger vehicle market on July 21, 2022, and has since embarked on a rapid local development journey. Currently, BYD operates 15 showrooms in major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka. The company has ambitious plans to open 100 showrooms by the end of 2025, reflecting its anticipation of the surging demand for new energy vehicles in Japan.

Article supported by reports from Deriq Bernard Tribdino

 
