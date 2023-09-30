BYD Cars Aren’t In The US Yet, But Its Electric Trucks & Buses Have Been Serving Americans for Years

Over the course of the last three months, BYD Motors has added nearly 20 buses and several trucks to various fleets across the US. The delivery of these new battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles, and partnerships between BYD | RIDE with public transportation providers, continually help cities to decarbonize.

To make the distinction clear, BYD | RIDE is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer in the US. It provides innovative mobility solutions for public transportation including school buses and fleet management services as well. BYD Motors manufactures a wide range of vehicles, including electric cars, buses, trucks, and forklifts.

Full steam ahead

The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority received its first three battery-electric buses from BYD | RIDE, a delivery that represents an important step in Steamship Authority’s journey toward sustainable zero-emission transportation. The milestone was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its administrative office in Falmouth.

“We are proud to partner with the Steamship Authority and are committed to providing them with reliable and eco-friendly solutions. The addition of the K9M buses will further enhance the environment and the surrounding communities by providing clean, zero-emission transportation,” Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President of BYD | RIDE commented.

Steamship Authority, the largest ferry service to the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from Cape Cod, will use the buses to provide transportation from offsite parking lots to the mainland ferry terminals in Hyannis and Woods Hole. The 40-foot K9M bus has a seating capacity of up to 37 passengers. All buses are equipped with industry’s safest battery technology.

“Welcoming these buses into service is an important first step of the Steamship Authority’s journey into the transition to cleaner transportation options,” Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis said at the ceremony. “We are excited to be among the first of what will be many agencies and municipalities making these investments in the coming years.”

Serving Growing EV Fleets

Just this week, BYD Motors and Cox Automotive announced they have entered into a service agreement that covers BYD customers and their growing fleets of class 6 and class 8 trucks within the United States with 24/7 roadside support and a nationwide network of EV-trained service technicians.

“This agreement with a nationally respected fleet services leader in Cox Automotive bolsters the confidence of our customers and gives new customers assurance their service needs will be addressed by the top professionals in the business. We’re very excited by this announcement,” Audrey Li, BYD Vice President Operations said.

“Cox Automotive is driven to lead America’s fleet industry in the electric vehicle transformation, working alongside innovative companies like BYD Motors with a shared mission to create a more sustainable fleet future. Our trusted and skilled EV technicians keep America moving safely and efficiently,” Kevin Clark, AVP of Vehicle Operations, Cox Automotive Fleet Services commented.

In the U.S., more than 500 trucks are in service with Cox. Operating from nearly 40 locations within the U.S., Cox Automotive Fleet Services offers more than 1,400 elite technicians, including the nation’s largest 24/7 emergency repair and towing service.

Electric Buses in Washington

Last August, BYD | RIDE showed off the K8M at a public transportation conference organized Washington State Transit Association (WSTA). The model is the same as 11 electric buses BYD Motors recently added to the WSTA fleet in Wenatchee, Washington. Link Transit serves Chelan and Douglas counties, operating a total of twenty-three BYD | RIDE electric buses.

“We are very grateful for our partnership with Link Transit and for their continued support. WSTA was a great opportunity for us to showcase how Link Transit is helping improve air quality by providing its passengers with clean transportation alternatives,” Patrick Duan, who is also RIDE co-CEO said.

The 35-foot long BYD K8M seats up to 32 passengers, has a working range of up to 196 miles on a single charge and is equipped with the industry’s safest battery.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina

Meanwhile, another two K7M 30-foot battery-electric buses were delivered to the City of Burlington in North Carolina to serve the passengers of its Link Transit Fleet.

The zero-emission buses will be utilized in Burlington’s public transit system running in five routes covering Burlington, Gibsonville, Elon, and Alamance Community College. The 30-foot buses fit up to 22 passengers.

The buses and associated chargers were purchased off the State of Georgia statewide cooperative procurement which allowed the City of Burlington the ability to purchase in line with federal rules for the purchases of transit vehicles, administered within the guidelines of the Federal Transit Administration.

The City of Burlington increased accessibility to clean transportation and mobility by connecting its pedestrian walkways, greenways and bikeways to the Link bus stops, where passengers can ride on a zero-emission BYD | RIDE bus.

“We are excited to give Link Transit passengers the opportunity to ride a zero emissions transit bus with more capacity”, stated John Andoh, Link Transit Manager. “As Link Transit replaces its buses in the future, those replacements would also become zero emissions battery electric buses as well. We are doing our part to make the environment better for future generations.”

Accessibility Made Electric

In the Capital Area Transit System in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, six innovative BYD | RIDE battery-electric buses were added to its fleet. With the latest delivery, CATS will soon be operating a total of 15 battery-electric BYD buses, strengthening its commitment to environmentally friendly public transportation.

Dedicated to connecting passengers to what matters and going the “Extra Mile” to prioritize safety and security on its 23 bus routes, CATS prioritizes accessibility for all its passengers. Ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, all CATS buses come equipped with wheelchair lifts and various features designed to accommodate passengers with disabilities.

“We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with the Capital Area Transit System,” said Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President of BYD | RIDE. “With these repeat orders and their ongoing support, we are eager to continue providing sustainable transportation solutions to Baton Rouge.”

The newly acquired K7MER buses feature industry-leading battery technology and offer two ADA wheelchair-complaint positions. These 30-foot electric buses have a seating capacity of up to 20 passengers and a working range of up to 196 miles.

“CATS is excited to make good on our commitment to a sustainable future with the introduction of new BYD electric buses,” Theo Richards, CATS Interim CEO shared. “These state-of-the-art electric buses not only reduce our environmental footprint but also offer our passengers a quieter and more comfortable ride, demonstrating our dedication to both sustainability and passenger satisfaction.”

Globally, BYD has put over 85,000 heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles into service, including more than 25,000 trucks.

BYD | RIDE buses are purpose-built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers Union, Local 105, at the BYD Coach and Bus Facility located in Lancaster, CA. BYD is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.