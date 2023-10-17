New Milestone in Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles Across New York State

Governor Hochul Announces New Milestone in Efforts to Build Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles Across New York State

Federal Highway Administration Approves State’s Updated Plan to Utilize National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program Funds to Create Fast Charging Stations

Approval Allows New York State to Receive $37.4 Million in NEVI Funding

State Department of Transportation Working with State Power Authority to Expedite Installation of Approximately 20 New Fast Charging Locations by End of 2024

Supports Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 85 Percent by 2050 and New York State’s Requirement for All New Passenger Vehicles Sold in New York State to be Zero Emission by 2035

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a milestone in New York’s nation-leading effort to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. The Federal Highway Administration has approved New York State’s updated plan to utilize National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program Funds to install and operate additional fast charging stations, clearing the way for the state to receive its next apportionment of $37.4 million to continue the buildout.

“In order to achieve our ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to all-electric vehicles, New York State must have a vast network of charging stations that are easy to use and convenient to reach,” Governor Hochul said. “By utilizing these critically important federal funds and by working together and combining their great skills and resources, our state Department of Transportation and Power Authority will create a state-of-the art charging network that will encourage more people to own EVs and help make a stop at the gas station a thing of the past.”

The approval comes as the State Department of Transportation and the New York Power Authority entered into an agreement to allocate the first installment of NEVI funds — approximately $20 million — to close the remaining charging station gaps along major state highways. Under this agreement, the Power Authority will utilize its Evolve NY fast charging infrastructure program to identify potential locations and install charging facilities within at least 20 designated NEVI-program gap-areas along key state highways, with most expected to complete by the end of 2024. The State Department of Transportation will leverage additional contracting vehicles for future phases of the NEVI program beyond corridor build-out, such as public-private partnerships, to expand geographic coverage of publicly accessible charging infrastructure and to support creation of charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The NEVI program was created as part of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“IIJA”) of 2021 and provides dedicated federal funding to states to support the strategic deployment of electric vehicle Level 3 Direct Current Fast Charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network for reliable charging, with an emphasis on locations near interstate highway exits. New York is expected to receive $175 million over five years but must submit updated plans to the Federal Highway Administration each year on how it intends to spend the money in order to receive its annual allotment.

New York’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan was developed by the New York State Department of Transportation in collaboration with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority; the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation; the New York Power Authority; the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS); the New York State Thruway Authority; and the Long Island Power Authority.

Through its EVolve NY program, the New York Power Authority has installed high speed chargers along New York State’s major travel corridors, from Buffalo to Albany and from the Adirondacks to Long Island. The program’s goal is to make it significantly easier for New Yorkers to drive in any direction across the state and find fast chargers so they can power up and get back on the road quickly. Any battery-powered EV equipped with fast charging capability can charge up at an EVolve NY fast charger in as little as 20 minutes, including Tesla cars with an adapter. More information on EVolve NY fast chargers can be found on the program’s EVolve NYwebpage.

New York State’s $1 billion investment in electrifying its transportation sector is vital to meet the State’s sweeping climate and clean energy plan. Reducing carbon emissions and pollution from vehicles creates cleaner air and healthier communities, particularly in underserved areas. A range of initiatives grow access to electric vehicles and improve clean transit for all New Yorkers including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP), and federal funding under the NEVI Program.

