Governor Hochul Unveils New High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Station in North Country

New Potsdam Location Offers High-Power EV Charging in Adirondack Foothills, Marks Sixth Evolve NY Fast-Charging Location for Stewart’s Shops

Expanded EV Infrastructure Prepares State for Increased EV Sales and Advances State’s Aggressive Clean Energy Goals

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new high-power multi-charger hub for electric vehicles is now available to support local EV drivers, travel and tourism in the North Country between Watertown and Plattsburgh. The new site, installed by the New York Power Authority at Stewart’s Shops in Potsdam as part of New York State’s EVolve NY fast-charging network, offers four high-speed chargers adjacent to four Tesla superchargers. All four Evolve NY stations include a next-generation power-sharing technology that allows any compatible EV to fast-charge at the maximum level of 350 kilowatts. The availability of the multiple new units in St. Lawrence County will enable charging for the growing number of EVs statewide and support the State’s nation-leading clean energy goals that are positioned to reduce carbon emissions and pollution on roadways and create healthier communities.

“More New Yorkers are opting to drive zero-emissions vehicles and that necessitates additional charging infrastructure across our great state and in our cities,” Governor Hochul said. “Opening up this new travel corridor for EV drivers in the North Country will encourage emissions-free travel and enable New York to continue to set a trend for reducing emissions for the rest of the nation.”

Governor Hochul signed legislation in 2021 requiring all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York State be zero emission by 2035. The regulation will help decarbonize the state’s transportation sector and advance the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act which calls for emissions to be reduced 85 percent by 2050.

The Power Authority partnered with Stewart’s Shops, a family-owned convenience store chain with more than 350 convenience stores and gas stations in New York and Vermont, to install charging stations at six store locations in the Capital and Adirondacks regions as part of New York State’s growing EVolveNY fast-charging network: Potsdam, Latham, Clifton Park, Schodack, Moreau and Keene.

Next week, to draw attention to the convenience of these Stewart’s locations, NYPA will sponsor a “Recharge” promotion in which EV drivers can mention the code “Drive Electric” to a cashier at the site where they charge to receive a free Stewart’s 12-ounce coffee.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY program has launched fast-charging hubs throughout New York State to help fully electrify the transportation sector. Stewart’s Shops has been a valued site host, allowing expansion of high-speed charging in the Capital and Adirondacks regions. The Potsdam Stewart’s site, along with many others still to come, will make charging an EV quicker, easier, and more convenient no matter where you live or travel in New York.”

NYPA maintains the largest open-access high-speed charging network in New York State with 144 ports at 37 sites along major travel corridors and in urban hubs. In the North Country, four-unit EVolve NY hubs are located in Watertown and Plattsburgh, and a single port location is in Malone.

Stewart’s Shops Senior Vice President Chad Kiesow said, “The latest generation Evolve NY charging station at our South Potsdam shop is testament to our commitment to greener solutions and promoting electric vehicles in the Northeast. This new EVolve charger will play a vital role in reducing range anxiety and contributing to a more sustainable future. At Stewart’s Shops, we take pride in our 12 locations already featuring EV charging stations, half of which are equipped with NYPA’s EVolve NY universal chargers. By strategically expanding our charging infrastructure, we aim to make EV charging more accessible, ensuring a smoother and more confident experience for electric vehicle owners.”

Chargers Use Next-Generation Design to Better Utilize Grid Capacity

Evolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs) can charge most of the battery capacity in any make or model of EVs in as little as 20 minutes when charging at 350 kW. The Potsdam site offers four high-speed EVolve NY chargers and is a shared location with Tesla, which also has four units. These new charging stations, on the Electrify America network, all have the potential to dispense up to 350 kW so users do not need to pre-determine which unit has the appropriate amount of power for their vehicle.

The site’s Evolve NY chargers incorporate a next-generation software technology that allows two dispensers to better utilize grid capacity by “sharing” power. A single car can charge up to 350 kW. If a second car pulls into the neighboring space and also starts charging, the 350 kW will be shared between the two vehicles. The system monitors each EV’s charging capabilities and current energy demand, then relays that data back to the shared power cabinet so each vehicle can get the power it needs. By deploying this type of system, NYPA can reduce the grid capacity requirement by more than 25 percent and allow vehicles to charge faster.

The system also offers a much longer cable for better reach, a smaller footprint, a resilient internal design, and improved internal diagnostics to analyze performance.

New York’s EV Charging Infrastructure Investment

New York is investing more than $1 billion in zero emissions vehicles over the next five years and adopting clean car and clean truck regulations that require 100 percent ZEV passenger car and light-duty truck sales by 2035. Active light-duty vehicle initiatives include zero-emission vehicle purchase rebates through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Drive Clean Rebate Program, zero-emission vehicle and charging infrastructure grants through DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Municipal Grant Program, as well as the “EV Make Ready” initiative, NYPA’s EVolve NY charging infrastructure program, NYSERDA’s Charge Ready 2.0 for Level 2 charging infrastructure, and Department of Transportation’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) charging infrastructure program to help expand electric vehicle use. Active medium- and heavy-duty truck initiatives include zero-emission truck purchase vouchers through the New York Truck Voucher Program (NYTVIP) and the New York City Clean Trucks Program, the “EV Make Ready” initiative to help expand electric vehicle use, fleet assessment services, and the $24 million Electric Truck and Bus Prize Challenge under the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes.

New York State has seen record increases in the number of EVs sold, bringing the total number of EVs on the road to more than 162,000 and the number of charging stations to almost 12,000, including Level 2 and fast chargers. Increasing EV sales will help the state reach its aggressive clean energy goals as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. New York State hosts 1,273 public fast chargers at 298 locations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center, although they range in speed from 25kW to 350kW which equates to varying charging times.

Aaron Young, Senior Manager of Commercial networks and Fleets at Electrify America said, “Electrify Commercial’s collaboration with New York Power Authority (NYPA) is leading the way in EV infrastructure in New York. We are excited to play a pivotal role in assisting NYPA in their mission to provide fast and convenient charging solutions to the Potsdam community and the greater state of New York.”

John Doran, President of PlugIn Stations Online said, “PISO is happy to continue to help NYPA with their ongoing EV charging infrastructure buildout across the state of New York. The Potsdam site, located in an international gateway community, enables drivers to comfortably traverse the US-Canada border with their electric vehicles.”

State Senator Daniel Stec said, “I’m pleased that North Country residents and visitors who choose to own electric vehicles will now have access to a high-power multi-charger hub for EVs. The new Potsdam charging station will make it more convenient for them to live, work and travel across our region.”

Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “I’m more than happy to support the electric-powered future of our next generation of New York State travelers. This partnership between NYPA and Stewart’s not only demonstrates the state’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and creating a more sustainable and healthier future for all New Yorkers but paves the way for local EV adoption and increased tourism along key travel routes.”

EV owners can locate public chargers using smartphone apps such as Shell Recharge, Electrify America, PlugShare, ChargeHub, ChargeWay, EV Connect, ChargePoint, EVGo, Google Maps, or the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. For a map showing EVolve NY chargers, click here. Note that the EVolve chargers operate on the Electrify America and Shell Recharge networks. Credit cards are accepted to charge; no subscription or membership needed.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State’s nation-leading climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues fostering a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $35 billion in 120 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $1.8 billion to scale up solar, more than $1 billion for clean transportation initiatives, and over $1.8 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021 and a 2,100 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 registered and 100 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

