Bicycles

Save $900 On This Electric Fat Tire Trike From Addmotor

Published

Although the EV transition in full-size cars and trucks is still in early days, the move toward electrified personal transportation on a smaller scale has been growing in leaps and bounds, as we’ve got a lot of affordable options these days for just about everybody’s needs.

There has been a whole lotta hullabaloo about electric skateboards in past years, but that has largely been drowned out in favor of coverage of electric bikes and scooters, because it turns out that you have to be able to confidently ride a skateboard in order to, you know, ride an electric skateboard. Riding a bike, on the other hand, is something many many people learn to do as kids, whereas the number of skaters is much smaller, and so getting people on e-bikes is a fairly simple thing. But a standard electric bike that ‘most people’ can ride is still going to leave a lot of others without an option.

However, an electric trike or 3-wheeled recumbent bike, or maybe even a quadracycle or velomobile set up with an electric drivetrain can offer far more options for people who would feel more a lot more comfortable and stable in a different riding position. A bike that won’t tip over when it’s stopped can be big feature for some people, and the ability to easily carry all your stuff, your shopping or your work or school bag with you easily is another plus. Some of these are like mini SUVs, perfect for quick trips to get groceries, to go the ball park or gym, or to the local park, without all the hassle of license and registration and insurance and gasoline.

One such e-bike that just came across my radar is the Addmotor Arisetan II M-360, which is described as a “semi-recumbent trike.” It’s not nearly as reclined as a what you might find with a fully recumbent bike, but it does offer a bit of a different riding posture from both a standard 2-wheeler and a trike. It’s set up with 4″ fat tires, which provide a very smooth and comfortable ride as compared with skinny tires, so it’s likely to be a pretty cush ride for all sorts of terrain, and with a built-in cargo basket and the ability to pull a little cargo trailer behind it, this e-trike could be a great option for replacing a car on a whole lot of trips around town.

Currently, the Addmotor Arisetan II M-360 is on sale for $3099, down a full $900 from its regular retail price. The company is also throwing in over $200 in freebies right now with each purchase — a backpack, handlebar bag, mirrors, and reflective stripes for the rims.

Addmotor Arisetan II M-360 Specs:

  • 750W rear motor with speed differential
  • 7-level pedal assist, with torque sensor
  • Twist throttle
  • 20″ x 4″ tires
  • 48V / 20Ah / 960Wh battery
  • Top speed of 20 mph
  • Up to 85 miles range per charge
  • Front and rear fenders
  • Disk brakes
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated headlight, turn signal, brake, and hazard lights
  • Max capacity 380 pounds

Take a look at the Arisetan II M-360 at the company website.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Written By

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

